2025 Knitathon is Here!

Your general admission ticket includes entry to the knitathon, calm community centered atmosphere filled with great music—all while supporting a vital cause. Grab your yarn, your camping chair, and join us! Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!
Your Individual sponsorship of $50 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 1 general admission ticket and your name on our event recap on social media and annual report!
Your sponsorship helps provide a rental application fee for a family moving into stable housing from shelter.
Your Business sponsorship of $100 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 2 general admission ticket and your business logo on our event recap on social media and annual report!
Your sponsorship helps cover a week of utilities for families in our emergency shelter program.
We are providing publix sub trays for lunch! We appreciate a $5 donation to help cover the cost of food.
We are providing publix sub trays for lunch! We appreciate a $5 donation to help cover the cost of food. This option is for 2 meals or if you'd like to give an additional amount
Join us in our raffle for fun prizes at the knitathon! Each ticket is $1 and you can buy as many as you like to participate!
Yarn Scraps!
Your tshirt preorder provides you with a custom Knitathon tshirt printed by Satisfactory Printing (see photo in description)! Orders for tshirts close on October 31 so purchase today! All proceeds benefit AAHS!
Your custom yarn preorder from Ryan Yarns provides you with a custom yarn to be revealed at the event! Orders for yarn close on October 31 so purchase today! All proceeds benefit AAHS!
