2025 Knitathon is Here!

205 Bray St

Athens, GA 30601, USA

General Admission
$10

Your general admission ticket includes entry to the knitathon, calm community centered atmosphere filled with great music—all while supporting a vital cause. Grab your yarn, your camping chair, and join us! Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Individual Sponsor
$50

Your Individual sponsorship of $50 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 1 general admission ticket and your name on our event recap on social media and annual report!

Your sponsorship helps provide a rental application fee for a family moving into stable housing from shelter.

Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Business Sponsor
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your Business sponsorship of $100 provides critical resources for families to rebuild and thrive. This level includes 2 general admission ticket and your business logo on our event recap on social media and annual report!

Your sponsorship helps cover a week of utilities for families in our emergency shelter program.

Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Food Donation (1 Meal)
$5

We are providing publix sub trays for lunch! We appreciate a $5 donation to help cover the cost of food.

Food Donation (2 Meals)
$10

We are providing publix sub trays for lunch! We appreciate a $5 donation to help cover the cost of food. This option is for 2 meals or if you'd like to give an additional amount

Raffle Ticket
$1

Join us in our raffle for fun prizes at the knitathon! Each ticket is $1 and you can buy as many as you like to participate!

Yarn Scrap Donation
$2

Yarn Scraps!

Tshirt Preorder! (order closed)
$29

Your tshirt preorder provides you with a custom Knitathon tshirt printed by Satisfactory Printing (see photo in description)! Orders for tshirts close on October 31 so purchase today! All proceeds benefit AAHS!

Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

2025 Custom Yarn - Ryan Yarns (order closed)
$29

Your custom yarn preorder from Ryan Yarns provides you with a custom yarn to be revealed at the event! Orders for yarn close on October 31 so purchase today! All proceeds benefit AAHS!

Enter "0" on the next page to avoid any fee - it is optional and we are not charged fees for this platform!

Add a donation for Athens Area Homeless Shelter Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!