2025 KPPS Psychedelic Resource Fair

Vendor Fee-Please select the appropriate booth category:
The booth spaces are inside a gym and are 8'X8'. We will provide one 6ft table and 2 chairs to each booth. Please bring anything extra you need. There is no access to electricity for this event.
100% of proceeds support the educational and community work of the Key Peninsula Psychedelic Society.
8X8 Community Booth
$75
10X10 Booth
$125
The booth spaces are inside a gym and are 10'X10'. We will provide one 6ft table and 2 chairs to each booth. Please bring anything extra you need. There is no access to electricity for this event.
100% of proceeds support the educational and community work of the Key Peninsula Psychedelic Society.
6X6 Booth (limited availability)
$85
The booth spaces are inside a gym and are 6'X6'. We will provide one 6ft table and 2 chairs to each booth. Please bring anything extra you need. There is no access to electricity for this event.
100% of proceeds support the educational and community work of the Key Peninsula Psychedelic Society.
Associated Partner (by invite only)
Free
