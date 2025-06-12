2025 La Legends Fest

Better than Best LLF Experience **All Festival Access** with admission for 2 in seating in Area 1, 2 Meet & Greet with Frank Foster at 2 pm, 2 VIP Lounge access in Music Area, 2 Legend Brunch from 11 -2 pm in the Homer City Council Chamber at the Homer City Hall and 2 Legend Presentation seating at 12 noon in the Homer City Hall, Legend Collectible coin and one reserved parking spot. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. Ticket required for all ages.