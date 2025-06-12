Hosted by
Homer, LA 71040, USA
Limited Quantity! Music General Admission for seating Area 3. * Kids 12 & under are free in this section only if accompanied by a ticketed adult.* Bring your Chair!
Limited Quantity! Superfan admission for Area 2. Standing room only. Includes VIP Legend Presentation Seating at 12 noon in Homer City Hall. Ticket required for all ages.
Only 2 Available! Special Ticket Admission for seating Area 1. Also includes a limited edition LLF "Best Seat in the House" lawn chair and a 2025 La Legends Fest poster. Ticket required for all ages.
Limited Quantity! Grand VIP admission for seating Area 1. Also includes Meet & Greet with Frank Foster at 2 pm, and Legend Presentation seating in the Homer City Hall at 12 noon. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. Ticket required for all ages.
Free Admission seating available in Area 4. Bring your lawn Chair
Better than Best LLF Experience **All Festival Access** with admission for 2 in seating in Area 1, 2 Meet & Greet with Frank Foster at 2 pm, 2 VIP Lounge access in Music Area, 2 Legend Brunch from 11 -2 pm in the Homer City Council Chamber at the Homer City Hall and 2 Legend Presentation seating at 12 noon in the Homer City Hall, Legend Collectible coin and one reserved parking spot. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. Ticket required for all ages.
