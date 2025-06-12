Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

Claiborne Unite Foundation Inc dba La Legends Fest

2025 La Legends Fest

514 N Main St

Homer, LA 71040, USA

Music General Admission
$25

Limited Quantity! Music General Admission for seating Area 3. * Kids 12 & under are free in this section only if accompanied by a ticketed adult.* Bring your Chair!

LLF Superfan
$40

Limited Quantity! Superfan admission for Area 2. Standing room only. Includes VIP Legend Presentation Seating at 12 noon in Homer City Hall. Ticket required for all ages.

LLF Special Ticket
$100

Only 2 Available! Special Ticket Admission for seating Area 1. Also includes a limited edition LLF "Best Seat in the House" lawn chair and a 2025 La Legends Fest poster. Ticket required for all ages.

Grand VIP
$250

Limited Quantity! Grand VIP admission for seating Area 1. Also includes Meet & Greet with Frank Foster at 2 pm, and Legend Presentation seating in the Homer City Hall at 12 noon. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. Ticket required for all ages.

Free Admission
Free

Free Admission seating available in Area 4. Bring your lawn Chair

Better than Best LLF Experience
$1,000

Better than Best LLF Experience **All Festival Access** with admission for 2 in seating in Area 1, 2 Meet & Greet with Frank Foster at 2 pm, 2 VIP Lounge access in Music Area, 2 Legend Brunch from 11 -2 pm in the Homer City Council Chamber at the Homer City Hall and 2 Legend Presentation seating at 12 noon in the Homer City Hall, Legend Collectible coin and one reserved parking spot. Be sure to bring your lawn chair. Ticket required for all ages.

