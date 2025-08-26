2025 La Legends Fest Winner!

514 N Main St

Homer, LA 71040, USA

$2500 Ticket Winner - Blue/Gold Wristband
Includes:
3 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
1 Legend Collectible Coin
1 Parking Space

$1000 Ticket Winner - Blue/Gold Wristband
Includes:
2 Tickets to VIP Brunch, VIP Lounge, Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1.
1 Legend Collectible Coin
1 Parking Space

$250 Ticket Winner- Gold/Blue Wristband
Includes:
1 Ticket to Artist Meet & Greet, Legend VIP Presentation, and VIP seating in Area 1

$100 Special Ticket
Includes:
Seating in Area 1, a limited edition LLF "Best Seat in the House" lawn chair and a 2025 La Legends Fest poster. Ticket required for all ages.

$40 Superfan Ticket Winner - (Blue/Whie Wristband)
Admission for 1 in the La Legends Fest Superfan section in Area 2 - Seating at the Legend Presentation.

$25 Music Gen Ticket Winner
Admission for 1 in the La Legends Fest Music General Admission section in Area 3

