2026 Laboratory Charter School Legacy Gala

About this event
The General Admission Ticket includes access to the Legacy Gala Dinner and Program, beginning at 6:00 p.m.Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, entertainment, inspiring student showcases, and tributes honoring leaders who have made a lasting impact on The Laboratory Charter School community. Join us for an elegant evening celebrating excellence in education and the enduring legacy of our school.
The VIP Reception & Gala Ticket offers an elevated Legacy Gala experience. Ticket holders are invited to an exclusive VIP Reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring networking, light hors d’oeuvres, and special guest engagement. VIP guests will then enjoy the Legacy Gala Dinner and Program beginning at 6:00 p.m., including premium seating, live entertainment, student performances, and honoree recognitions. This ticket is perfect for supporters seeking a more intimate and enhanced gala experience while directly supporting student success.
Full page ad in program book (8.5” x 11”)
Half page ad in program book (8.5” x 5.5”)
Quarter page ad in program book (4.2.5” x 5.5”)
Name/Company listed on Friends of Lab Page in program book
$
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