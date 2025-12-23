2026 Laboratory Charter School Legacy Gala

The VIP Reception & Gala Ticket offers an elevated Legacy Gala experience. Ticket holders are invited to an exclusive VIP Reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring networking, light hors d’oeuvres, and special guest engagement. VIP guests will then enjoy the Legacy Gala Dinner and Program beginning at 6:00 p.m., including premium seating, live entertainment, student performances, and honoree recognitions. This ticket is perfect for supporters seeking a more intimate and enhanced gala experience while directly supporting student success.