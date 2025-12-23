Laboratory Charter School Foundation

Hosted by

Laboratory Charter School Foundation

About this event

2026 Laboratory Charter School Legacy Gala

4100 Presidential Blvd

Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA

Dinner Program
$125

The General Admission Ticket includes access to the Legacy Gala Dinner and Program, beginning at 6:00 p.m.Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, entertainment, inspiring student showcases, and tributes honoring leaders who have made a lasting impact on The Laboratory Charter School community. Join us for an elegant evening celebrating excellence in education and the enduring legacy of our school.

VIP Admission
$200

The VIP Reception & Gala Ticket offers an elevated Legacy Gala experience. Ticket holders are invited to an exclusive VIP Reception from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., featuring networking, light hors d’oeuvres, and special guest engagement. VIP guests will then enjoy the Legacy Gala Dinner and Program beginning at 6:00 p.m., including premium seating, live entertainment, student performances, and honoree recognitions. This ticket is perfect for supporters seeking a more intimate and enhanced gala experience while directly supporting student success.

Legacy Sponsor (Host Sponsor)
$10,000
  • Two tables of ten (20 Gala tickets)
  • Premium VIP seating
  • One-hour VIP reception for all guests
  • Sponsor gift of appreciation
  • Logo placed on still or video signage at event venue
  • Speaking opportunity during event
  • Logo on all event materials – both print and social media
  • Acknowledgement and logo placed on website with hyperlink
  • Post event logo and support highlighted on social media with tag
  • Placement on donor wall at school in perpetuity
  • Photo opportunity with honorees and school leadership
  • Full page ad in program book with premium placement (8.5” x 11”)
Foundation Builder Sponsor
$5,000
  • One table of ten (10 Gala tickets)
  • Premium VIP seating
  • One-hour VIP reception for all guests
  • Sponsor gift of appreciation
  • Logo placed on still or video signage at event venue
  • Special recognition during event
  • Logo on all event materials – both print and social media
  • Acknowledgement and logo placed on website with hyperlink
  • Post event logo and support highlighted on social media with tag
  • Placement on donor wall at school in perpetuity
  • Full page ad in program book (8.5” x 11”)
Forerunner Sponsor
$2,500
  • 4 tickets to Gala
  • Preferred seating
  • One-hour VIP reception for all guests
  • Logo placed on still or video signage at event venue
  • Special recognition during event
  • Logo on all event materials – both print and social media
  • Acknowledgement and logo placed on website
  • Placement on donor wall for one year
  • Half page ad in program book (8.5” x 5.5”)
Scholars Circle Sponsor
$1,000
  • 2 tickets to Gala
  • Logo placed on still or video signage at event venue
  • Logo on event materials – both print and social media
  • Acknowledgement and logo placed on website
  • Quarter page ad in program book (4.2.5” x 5.5”)
Full Page Ad
$400

Full page ad in program book (8.5” x 11”)

Half Page Ad
$250

Half page ad in program book (8.5” x 5.5”)

Quarter Page Ad
$150

Quarter page ad in program book (4.2.5” x 5.5”)

Name/Company listed as Friend of Lab
$50

Name/Company listed on Friends of Lab Page in program book

Add a donation for Laboratory Charter School Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!