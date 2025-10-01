Asian Governmental Association (LACAAEA)

Hosted by

Asian Governmental Association (LACAAEA)

About this event

2025 LACAAEA Awards Banquet

8450 E Valley Blvd

Rosemead, CA 91770, USA

LACAAEA Member Rate
$75

At a reduced membership rate, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. (Discount code will not apply)

General Admission
$90

As a non-member, enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes ten (10) dinner tickets and a ½-page advertisement in the commemorative program. (You can send the final names and 7.5x5 inch artwork by October 30th to [email protected])

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Includes ten (10) dinner tickets and a ¼-page advertisement in the commemorative program. (You can send the final names and 3.75x5 inch artwork by October 30th to [email protected])

1/4 Page Advertisement/Special Message
$150

1/4 page ad space in the commemorative program booklet to leave a special message for the honorees. Please send fully designed 3.75x5 inch artwork or logo to [email protected]

1/2 Page Advertisement/Special Message
$300

1/2 page ad space in the commemorative program booklet to leave a special message for the honorees. Please send fully designed 7.5x5 inch artwork or logo to [email protected]

Add a donation for Asian Governmental Association (LACAAEA)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!