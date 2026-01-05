Skating Toward Degrees with Chicago Bridge Builders College Prep & Tour Program

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket for anyone ages 15 and older. This ticket includes your admission to the skating rink and a donation to the program. Skate rentals are $3.50 per person, paid directly to the rink at the time of rental, or you can bring your skates at no additional cost.
Ticket for anyone ages 14 and younger. This ticket includes your admission to the skating rink and a donation to the program. Skate rentals are $3.50 per person, paid directly to the rink at the time of rental, or you can bring your skates at no additional cost.
A ticket for anyone who is not skating but wants to support the program. This is optional. This is a donation to the program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!