Chicago Bridge Builders College Tour Program

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Chicago Bridge Builders College Tour Program

About this event

Skating Toward Degrees with Chicago Bridge Builders College Prep & Tour Program

2030 Glenwood Dyer Rd

Lynwood, IL 60411, USA

15 and Older
$20

Ticket for anyone ages 15 and older. This ticket includes your admission to the skating rink and a donation to the program. Skate rentals are $3.50 per person, paid directly to the rink at the time of rental, or you can bring your skates at no additional cost.

14 and Younger
$15

Ticket for anyone ages 14 and younger. This ticket includes your admission to the skating rink and a donation to the program. Skate rentals are $3.50 per person, paid directly to the rink at the time of rental, or you can bring your skates at no additional cost.

No Skating just there to support
Pay what you can

A ticket for anyone who is not skating but wants to support the program. This is optional. This is a donation to the program.

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