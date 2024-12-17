2025 Ladies Night Out - 100 Women for Haslett

Includes entrance into event and light dinner. Cash bar at venue.
BOGO
$150
groupTicketCaption
Want to go with a friend? Come together and save on each ticket purchase. OR, want to donate a ticket to a teacher or community member? Choose this option!
No Go
$125
Want to still support the Foundation, but not want to leave your house? We get it! You can still donate and "no - go!"
Educator for Haslett Schools
$35
Recently added: this ticket option is for Educators within the district who would like to attend. The more the merrier!
There is still the BOGO option for sponsorship (see above). But for those that support our kids ALL week long, but also want to donate, we are offering entrance at a reduced rate.
