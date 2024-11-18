2025 Ladies' Retreat

Full Getaway: 2 Nights stay & food, sleepover style
$200
Reserve a space in our newly renovated cabin! (Room assignments and roommates may be requested!) 2 Night option only. Watch a video tour of the cabins here: https://youtu.be/S44ZjGkmcww?si=edp9v7klJilbv_5k
Reserve a space in our newly renovated cabin! (Room assignments and roommates may be requested!) 2 Night option only. Watch a video tour of the cabins here: https://youtu.be/S44ZjGkmcww?si=edp9v7klJilbv_5k
Friday and Saturday (Sleep at Home, Includes Meals)
$85
This option is for those who want to fully participate in the retreat, including meals but plan to drive home (or hotel nearby) to sleep.
This option is for those who want to fully participate in the retreat, including meals but plan to drive home (or hotel nearby) to sleep.
Friday Only (Includes Crafts & Dinner)
$45
Only attending Friday 1-5pm sessions and includes baked potato bar, dinner together following sessions.
Only attending Friday 1-5pm sessions and includes baked potato bar, dinner together following sessions.
Saturday only (Includes Breakfast & Lunch Saturday)
$60
Only attending Saturday. Includes breakfast & lunch on Saturday.
Only attending Saturday. Includes breakfast & lunch on Saturday.
Retreat T-shirt
$12
Add-on a retreat t-shirt as a souvenir.
Add-on a retreat t-shirt as a souvenir.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!