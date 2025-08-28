2025 Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle

About this raffle
💙 Support the Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle 🎟️
Help us continue our positive impact on the Lake City Community! By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re not only entering for a chance to win cash prizes, but you’re also directly contributing to the educational opportunities of our community’s youth.
✨ Tickets: Only $2 each
✨ Every ticket helps fund scholarships for Lake City Early College High School students
We are grateful for your generosity and participation. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our future generations. 💫
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