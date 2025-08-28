Lake City High School Class of 1986

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Lake City High School Class of 1986

About this raffle

2025 Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle

Lake City High School Class of '86 Annual Scholarship Raffle
$1

💙 Support the Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle 🎟️

Help us continue our positive impact on the Lake City Community! By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re not only entering for a chance to win cash prizes, but you’re also directly contributing to the educational opportunities of our community’s youth.

Tickets: Only $2 each
Every ticket helps fund scholarships for Lake City Early College High School students

We are grateful for your generosity and participation. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our future generations. 💫

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