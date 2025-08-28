2025 Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle

💙 Support the Lake City High School Class of 1986 Annual Scholarship Raffle 🎟️

Help us continue our positive impact on the Lake City Community! By purchasing a raffle ticket, you’re not only entering for a chance to win cash prizes, but you’re also directly contributing to the educational opportunities of our community’s youth.

✨ Tickets: Only $2 each

✨ Every ticket helps fund scholarships for Lake City Early College High School students

We are grateful for your generosity and participation. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of our future generations. 💫