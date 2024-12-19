Lake Erie Folk Fest No.9 Evening Concert

Get two reserved seats for the evening concert, first two rows, up close to the action. All other tickets are general admission, so this is the only way to secure the best seats in the house! Tickets will be at Will Call under your name. Please bring your receipt to Will Call.
Tickets will be at Will Call under your name. Please bring your receipt and student ID to Will Call.
Reserve your custom LEFF tee
$20
Back by popular demand! Get your LEFF tee sporting the fantastic artwork of Meredith Pangrace. This year's t-shirt will feature a rainbow trout fish and can be picked up at the festival INFO DESK.
Folk Heroes Only
$275
Let the world know you're a Folk Hero! We'll list you as a Folk Hero on our website, social media, and LEFF program. Plus, you'll get two reserved section evening concert tickets. Tickets will be at Will Call.
