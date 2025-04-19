2025 MOHO TOSO! Team Shirts

This shirt is made from 100% U.S.-grown cotton, offering a classic fit with a ribbed collar, plus taped neck and shoulders for enhanced comfort and durability.
Front Design:
- Features the Airavata symbol.
- Includes the Lao-X Policies Department Logo.
- Displays the Laotian American Society crest.
Back Design:
- "Laotian American Society" written across the top.
- "Happy Lao New Year" at the bottom.
- Centered "Party Snek" design.
T-Shirt - X-Large (XL) UNISEX - shipped
$20
T-Shirt - Medium (M) UNISEX - shipped
$20
T-Shirt - Large (L) UNISEX - shipped
$20
T-Shirt - XX-Large (2XL) UNISEX - shipped
$25
