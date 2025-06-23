2025 Las Vegas Indoor Highland Dance Competition

Clark County Library Theater

1401 E Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89119

Primary
$25
Beginner
$35
Novice
$35
Intermediate
$35
Premier
$40
Spectator Admission (under 12 are free)
$5
Sponsor a Trophy
$40
Your sponsorship support will purchase one keeper trophy for the overall winner of a category. Your name or company name will be published in the dance program and announced at the event when the trophy is presented.
Sponsor a Medal Set
$25
Your sponsorship support will purchase one set of medals for the dancers in one category. Your name or company name will be published in the dance program and announced at the event when the medals are presented.
