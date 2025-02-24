2025 Las Vegas Tournament Meals

This fee pays for the TWO meals that will be delivered on Fri & Sat during the tournament. Does NOT cover the following. 1. Lunch on the drive to Vegas 2. Dinner on Saturday Night 3. Lunch on the drive back from Vegas 4. Any snack purchases during the boys night out on the Strip PLEASE send money with your player to pay for the above meals.

This fee pays for the TWO meals that will be delivered on Fri & Sat during the tournament. Does NOT cover the following. 1. Lunch on the drive to Vegas 2. Dinner on Saturday Night 3. Lunch on the drive back from Vegas 4. Any snack purchases during the boys night out on the Strip PLEASE send money with your player to pay for the above meals.

More details...