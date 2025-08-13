2025 Laurel Brewfest

Hosted by
About this event
Elevate your Brewfest experience with VIP access! Enjoy exclusive perks including 1 hour early entry to the festival, access to all participating breweries, the chance to sample a wide variety of beers, and a 2025 sample Brewfest mug to take home.
Treat yourself to the ultimate craft beer experience and celebrate in style!
**MUST BE 21+
Join us for a day of craft beer, great food, and live entertainment! Brewfest Pass includes entry to the festival, access to all participating breweries, the chance to sample a wide variety of beers, and a 2025 sample Brewfest mug to take home. Experience the fun, flavors, and community spirit of the Laurel Brewfest!
**MUST BE 21+
Enjoy the Laurel Brewfest responsibly! Designated Driver Admission includes full entry to the festival, access to all food vendors, and live entertainment. Guests ages 12 and up require a ticket. Stay part of the fun while keeping your friends safe!
