2025 LCS United Way Silent Auction

400 Locust St suite 820, Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

Lunch Treat and Sweet Escape item
Lunch Treat and Sweet Escape
$30

Keep your energy up and your lunch plans covered with this Candy Bowl & Lunch Gift Card bundle perfect for the office, home, or sharing with coworkers. Plus, see the Capital Markets Team for a candy bowl refill once it runs out to keep the energy going! 


*Donated by Capital Markets


  • $25 La Mie Gift Card
  • $25 Potbelly Gift Card
  • $25 Palmers Deli & Market Gift Card
  • Bowl of candy with ONE refill. Requires you to go talk to the team :)
Boo-nited We Build item
Boo-nited We Build
$40

Get ready to build some unforgettable fall memories while supporting a united future!


*Donated by Finance Accounting


  • 2 Tickets to Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest (valid through 10/26/25) – one fullday of admission to the park and hauntingly fun events inside​
  • A plush spooky blanket to keep you cozy on crisp fall nights. ​
  • A festive “Boo! Mug for your favorite fall beverage. ​
  • A small skull candy dish & candle to bring the Halloween spirit home.
Cozy & Clever: The Fall Favorites Basket item
Cozy & Clever: The Fall Favorites Basket
$25

Celebrate the season with a basket full of autumn charm and creative flair! Perfect for anyone who loves Fall and a little fun at their desk!


*Donated by Finance Accounting

  • Lego Bonsai Kit for mindful building
  • Gold 3D-printed desk dragon with egg for a touch of whimsy
  • Caramel Apple Pie Keurig coffee to warm your mornings
  • Sip in style with a Pumpkin Spice coffee mug
  • Ghirardelli milk chocolate caramels
  • Game Day desk accent
  • Small sunflower notepad
  • Adorable all gnome
90's Throwback Basket item
90's Throwback Basket
$50

Feeling old yet? Time to dig out your scrunchies and hit play on that mix CD; the 90s are calling, and they brought snacks and games. 


*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting 

  • A CD player with a classic 90s CD ​
  • A stash of your favorite 90s candy​
  • Timeless toys and games: Bop It, Tamagotchi, and Furby​
  • A classic Lite-Brite to light up your throwback creativity​
  • Whimsical Lisa Frank coloring pages – unicorns, rainbows, and a whole lot of glitter.
Lick, Leash, and Love: Paw-some Dog Basket item
Lick, Leash, and Love: Paw-some Dog Basket
$35

​Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate tail-wagging bundle! ​

*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting 

  • Toys keep them entertained ​
  • Gentle shampoo for bath time freshness​
  • A handy leash and car seat belt for safe adventures​
  • Lick mats to reduce stress and make treat time last longer​
  • A few extra surprises your pup is sure to love!​


The Ultimate Swiftie Record Drop item
The Ultimate Swiftie Record Drop
$45

Gear up for some Swiftie spins with some of Taylor's greatest hits. Walk away giving off some real vinyl vibes with a little Taylor magic in your life with this thoughtfully curated basket perfect for music lovers, collectors, and Swifties of all ages.​


*​Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting 


  • A sleek record player to enjoy music the classic way ​
  • Three fan-favorite Taylor Swift vinyl albums: Midnights, 1989, and Lover​
  • The beautifully designed “Stars Around” book, celebrating Taylor’s lyrics, journey, and creative impact​


"Yeti" to Hydrate
$50

Perfect for a day on the go, this cooler basket is packed with practical and stylish gear to keep you cool, hydrated, and well prepared. Stay fueled wherever your day takes you, because staying hydrated should always be this cool. 


*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting 

  • Yeti Roadie Cooler (Sky Blue)
  • Owala (White) water bottle
  • Compact Bento Box
  • Supply of hydration Gatorade packets
Kindle and Chill
$40

Perfect for bookworms and casual readers alike, this Kindle Reading Basket has everything you need to escape into your next great read. ​


*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting 


  • A Kindle e-reader​
  • A stylish tote bag​
  • A $50 Amazon gift card to load up your Kindle with must-reads​
  • A cozy Book Nook ​
  • A set of book-themed stickers to personalize your belongings. ​


Date Night Delight
$60

Get ready for an evening full of laughs, treats, and entertainment! 


*Donated by Rental Finance & Accounting

  • Dave & Buster’s Gift Card​ $35
  • Spare Time Gift Card​ $35
  • Putts & Pins Minigolf for 2 (9 holes $30)​
  • Fandango Movie Ticket​ $40
  • Chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth
Sip, Soak, Snack: Your Night In Survival Pack
$45

Pop the bubbly, light the candle, and let the pampering begin. ​Get your toes done and unwind at home for your ultimate night in with the bubbly.


*Donated by Rental Finance and Accounting

  • Champagne
  • Chocolates
  • Popcorn
  • Face Masks ​
  • Bath Bombs
  • Shea Scrub
  • Epsom Salts​
  • Bath & Body Works $25 Gift Card​
  • $60 Happy Feet Pedicure Voucher
Sip & Savor Celebration Basket
$30

​Indulge in an elegant evening with this basket, featuring a bottle of wine. No need to stop for glasses, you are already prepared for a perfect toast. This gourmet collection includes a hand-curated charcuterie assortment with a variety of premium meats and cheeses, artisan crackers, fruit preserves, and other savory delights—all beautifully arranged to elevate any gathering or cozy night in.


*Donated by Rental Finance and Accounting


  • Bottle of Ménage à Trois Wine
  • Two sparkling flutes
  • Charcuterie assortments
Unleash the Force Star Wars Collection Basket item
Unleash the Force Star Wars Collection Basket
$40

Celebrate the saga with this epic collection – perfect for fans, collectors, and anyone who dreams of their own adventure in a galaxy far, far, away. 


*Donated by Jason Reis and the Development Team


  • Jedi Master Kelnacca action figure (The Black Series – poseable) ​
  • Lightsaber Forge Kyber Core (Jedi Master Sol) – customizable electronic lightsaber​
  • LEGO Brick-Built Star Wars logo (display piece)​
  • LEGO Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech​
  • LEGO Darth Maul 
So Fresh & So Clean
$50

Turn any space into a sparkling oasis with this ultimate cleaning and freshening bundle! Whether you're tackling the chaos in your home, the mystery crumbs in your car, or the coffee spills at the office, this all-in-one kit has your back. It scrubs, shines, and spritzes like a dream, leaving behind nothing but good vibes and fresh scents. Because let’s be honest: life’s messy, but you? You’re so fresh and so clean!


*Donated by Human Resources


  • Levoit Mini Air Purifier
  • 3 pack of Clorox wipes
  • 2 Clorox disinfectant sprays
  • 1 bottle of glass cleaner
  • Pledge lemon scented furniture polish
  • Pledge wood wipes
  • Downy Cozy Collection scent beads
  • Febreze cranberry air mist
  • Ever Spring shower cleaner
  • 2 pack Lysol toilet bowl cleaner
  • Mr. Clean Magic Erasers and disposable rubber cleaning gloves
  • Armorall Complete Car Care Pack (tire foam, interior protectant, glass wipes, wash and wax)
  • Car Cleaning Wipes
  • Fabuloso multipurpose cleaner



It's Wine-o-Clock for the Cork Collector
$35

Uncork the fun with this beautifully curated wine-themed gift set! Perfect for wine lovers to decorate their favorite hangout spot or for the ultimate wine cork collector. Whether it's coffee or wine; I am pretty sure it all comes from a vine or bean. It's all part of the daily grind and swirl.


  • Pillow with fun saying (Please give me coffee to change the things I can and Wine to accept the things I can't)
  • Buff City Soap Gift Basket including: Bordeaux Cherry Body lotion, Liquid Laundry Soap in smell narcissist, Limone de Sole foaming hand soap. Juiciee Wiggle bar of soap, and a pumpkin spice candle
  • A decorative “WINE” hanging sign​ created with corks
  • Stylish “Love the Wine You’re With” wooden plaque
  • “Cheers” cork holder decor to set the mood
  • Elegant wine shoe cork holder


Faith, Love, and Freshness
$35

Cleanse your spirit, refresh your senses, and decorate with heart. This set is a celebration of comfort, care, and a little Cabernet. Whether you're winding down or lifting up, it's designed to bring joy to your space and serenity to your soul.


*Donated by Human Resources

  • Buff City Soap basket that smells like heaven and feels like a hug—featuring Berry Chantilly lotion, Bordeaux Cherry foaming hand soap, Narcissist laundry soap, Juiciee Wiggle bar, and a cozy pumpkin spice candle to set the mood.
  • Decor Heart with cherry accents
  • Matching red cross decor
  • A bottle of Josh Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Wine holder to collect all your favorites
Fetch, Sip, Repeat: Doggy Delight Basket
$35

Sniff out the fun with this tail-wagging gift set!


*Donated by Investments


  • Assorted dog toys to fetch, chew, and entertain. ​
  • Delicious treats your pup will drool over​
  • $50 Paws and Pints gift card so you can have some fun as well​
  • A few extra surprises your pup is sure to love!
Fore! The Future: LCS Foundation Golf Items
$35

Tee up for a cause with this exclusive LCS Foundation golf bundle! Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, this package is your ticket to style and impact on the green. 


*Donated by the LCS Foundation and Alysun Bulver

  • 3 Callaway head covers​
  • LCS Foundation mug​
  • LCS Foundation Titleist golf balls and tees​
  • LCS Foundation ball marker and divot tool​
  • $50 Golf Galaxy Gift Card


Escape to Cape Cod item
Escape to Cape Cod
$35

Feel the salty sea air as you envision yourself at beautiful Cape Cod. Nestled in a rustic wicker basket, this seaside-inspired collection includes:​

  • Chatham Sweatshirt (Size M)​
  • Black Dog Hat ​
  • Lighthouses of Cape Cod Mug​
  • Cranberry Cocktail Sauce​
  • Playing Cards​
  • Candy Manor Taffy​
  • Mayflower Shop Must-Haves (Boardwalk Soap & Candle; Whale Tea Towels, Puzzle)​

*Donated by Legal & Compliance

Market Research Caramel Apple 1
$15

The ultimate Honeycrisp masterpieces with all the gooey goodness and nostalgic toppings your heart desires. Choose from a variety of nuts and candy toppings for your custom caramel apple masterpiece, made by the LCS Market Research Team. Don't miss out on this hallmark United Way Auction favorite!


*Donated by Market Research

Let's DRILL Down to Build a United Future item
Let's DRILL Down to Build a United Future
$75

​Power your projects and your community with this lightweight, cordless, and mighty drill. It makes every DIY project a breeze. Build, fix, and create while supporting a united future! Plus, give your projects (and yourself) what you really need with (what every DIYer or volunteer needs)!


*Donated by Operations Administration Team


  • Dewalt 20VAtomic Drill (DCD794D1)
  • $50 gift card to home store of your choice
  • $50 DoorDash gift card
The Ultimate Workstation Upgrade Basket item
The Ultimate Workstation Upgrade Basket
$25

Upgrade any workspace with this basket, a perfect blend of comfort and calm. It’s the ideal trio for turning any desk into and personalized retreat.​



*Donated by Payroll


  • Soft Cozy Blanket to keep you warm
  • Sleek digital photo frame
  • Mini Zen garden


Local Bites & Sweet Nights Basket
$75

Treat yourself or someone special with this delicious gift card bundle! Whether you're craving comfort food, sushi, or dessert, this package has something for everyone!


*Donated by Payroll


  • $50 to Iowa Taproom
  • $50 to Tupelo Honey
  • $50 to Wasabi Tao
  • $20 Insomnia Cookies
  • $20 to Cinnaholic
  • $20 to Molly's Cupcakes



Pasta la Vista Baby! Cooking Night
$40

Bring the flavors of Italy straight to your kitchen with this beautifully curated basket. ​

*Donated by Risk Management

  • A premium 4-quart Staub enameled cast iron Dutch​
  • Authentic Italian pastas and two jars of premium pasta sauce​
  • A jar of Mezzetta Artisan Basil Pesto to elevate any dish​
  • A set of Cuisinart wooden spoons – stylish and functional kitchen essentials​
  • Two bottles of wine – a red blend and a chardonnay for pairing and sipping​
  • Almond and pistachio pralines to sweeten the evening​
Lead into 2026: Women's Vision Board Experience
$60

Empowering Leaders to Design Their Best Year Yet – hosted by Cassie Kinney!​

Join an intimate and inspiring Vision Board session designed exclusively for 6-8 leaders. This private experience will guide you in crafting a powerful vision for 2026 - your best year yet. What to Expect:​


  • Guided reflection and goal-setting exercises​
  • Creative vision board crafting with premium materials (provided)​
  • Empowering conversations and leadership inspiration​
  • Personalized planning tools to turn dreams into action


*Donated by Women's Leadership Connection

Bake It 'Til You Make It Pampered Chef Bundle
$25

Unleash your inner pastry chef with this premium Pampered Chef baking set! Whether you're whipping up gooey brownies, golden cornbread, or a bubbling casserole, these high-quality baking dishes are your secret weapon for oven-to-table perfection.


*Donated by Alysun Bulver

 ​

  • Stone loaf plan
  • Stone bar pan
  • Two dish racks
Don't Forget to Pamper Yourself item
Don't Forget to Pamper Yourself
$40

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience with this $100 Salon Spa W gift card. Whether it’s a soothing massage, refreshing facial, or a stylish new look, this package offers the perfect escape to relax, recharge, and feel your best. A luxurious way to unwind and indulge!​

*Donated by Dawn Ruppel and Jim Pusateri

Yeti or Not, Here You Come!
$50

This outdoor-ready bundle is built for ice retention and durability, featuring a versatile bucket perfect for hauling your favorite beverages, hot or cold. Whether you're heading out for a tailgate, a camping trip, or just backyard games, it’s designed to keep up with your every move. Just like a good game of hide and seek, it’s all about showing up when it counts; ready, reliable, and impossible to ignore. And if you’re feeling a little hot then cold, yes then no… well, Katy Perry gets it.


*Donated by Scott Doherty and GeLynna Shaw


  • One Yeti cooler
  • One Yeti beverage bucket
  • Two Yeti cups
  • Two can insulators
Taproom to Go: Portable taste of Big Grove's best
$30

Treat yourself (or a fellow beer lover) to a flavorful adventure with this Big Grove Brewing bundle! This package includes everything you need for the ultimate night (or several). 


*Donated by Big Grove Brewery and Alysun Bulver

  • 6 pk Easy Eddy
  • 6 pk Citrus Surfer
  • 6 pk Arms Race
  • 6 pk Paper Sun
  • Beer tasting flight
  • Tin basket
Double Dome Durability Helmets
$30

Stay safe in style! This set includes two (2) high-quality bike helmets, perfect to keep you safe. Whether you’re hitting the trails or cruising through the neighborhood, these helmets offer the comfort, protection, and durability every cyclist needs. 

*Donated by Bike World Iowa ​

  • Set of TWO Cannondale bike helmets
  • Both are L/XL 58-61CM
Farmyard Fun for Four at Center Grove Orchard
$40

Treat your family or friends to a wholesome day of outdoor adventure with four single-use Farmyard Admission Vouchers to Center Grove Orchard! Enjoy tractor rides, corn mazes, farm animals, and more in this charming Iowa-famous setting just outside Des Moines. Whether you're picking pumpkins, bouncing on the jumping pillow, or savoring fresh cider donuts, this basket promises a memorable experience for all ages.


*Donated by Center Grove Orchard

Coachlight Gift Card 1 and Buff City Basket
$60

Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved self-care with one gift certificate to Coach Light Clinic and Spa and a bag of goodies from Buff City Soap!​


*Donated by Coachlight & Human Resources

Includes:​

  • One (1) $160 gift certificate — redeemable for a variety of services and treatments​
  • Buff City Soap Gift Basket​

Coachlight Clinic Gift Card 2 and Buff City Basket
$60

Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved self-care with one gift certificate to Coach Light Clinic and Spa and a bag of goodies from Buff City Soap!​


*Donated by Coachlight & Human Resources

Includes:​

  • One (1) $160 gift certificate — redeemable for a variety of services and treatments​
  • Buff City Soap Gift Basket​
Vacation Package: 10 Nights at Galley Bay Resort- Antigua item
Vacation Package: 10 Nights at Galley Bay Resort- Antigua
$100

Tropical Bliss: 10 Nights at Galley Bay Resort & Spa – Antigua ​


  • Value: $5,700 (up to $1,900 per villa) depending on season. ​
  • Savor 10 nights in luxury beachfront villas at Galley Bay – an adults-only all-inclusive retreat celebrated for its serene ambiance and intimate charm.​

Details

  • Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupancy) ​
  • Airfare not included​
  • All-inclusive supplement of $306-$323 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: 10 Nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn
$100

Experience Panama: 10 Nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn​

  • Value: $4,350 (up to $1,450 per room) ​
  • Escape to the scenic highlands of Panama with 10 luxurious nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn – a serene and stylish retreat surrounded by breathtaking views. ​

Details ​

  • Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)​
  • All-inclusive supplement of $160 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21 – Jan. 3 &Feb. 1-24)​
  • Subject to availability​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: Verandah Antigua
$100

Escape to Paradise: 10 Nights at the Verandah – Antigua​

  • Value: $4,200 (up to $1,400 per suite, depending on season)​
  • Enjoy up to 10 nights in beautiful resort Waterview Suites at The Verandah Antigua! Valid for up to 3 suites (double occupancy) – perfect for families or friends traveling together. ​

Details

  • Airfare not included​
  • All-inclusive supplement of $160 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: 10 Nights at The Club Barbados
$100

Paradise Awaits: 10 Nights at The Club Barbados​

  • Value: $3,225 (up to $1,075 per room) depending on season ​
  • Relax in tropical splendor with 10 nights in a one-bedroom suite at this adults-only Caribbean resort. ​​

Details

  • Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)​
  • Winner responsible for airfare & all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21 – Jan. 3 &Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: Pineapple Beach Club Antigua
$100

Relax in Paradise: 10 Nights at Pineapple Beach Club – Antigua ​

  • Value: $3,150 (up to $1,050 per suite) depending on season​
  • Soak in the sun with 10 nights of ocean view accommodations at Pineapple Beach club –a laid-back, adults-only Caribbean retreat known for its stunning beaches and tropical charm. ​

Details​

  • Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy) ​
  • Airfare not included​
  • All-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: 10 Nights at St. James Club Antigua
$100

Coastal Elegance: 10 Nights at St. Jame’s Club & Villas – Antigua ​

  • Value: $3,600 (up to $1,200 per room) depending on season ​
  • Bask in Caribbean luxury with 10 nights at St. Jame’s – an elegant beachfront resort featuring lush gardens, ocean views, and refined amenities. ​
  • Family location

Details

  • Valid for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)​
  • Winner responsible for airfare & all-inclusive supplement of $150 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21 – Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

Vacation Package: 10 Nights at Hammock Cove Antigua
$100

Serenity Redefined: 10 Nights at Hammock Cove Antigua ​

  • Value: $5,700 (up to $1,900 per villa) depending on season. ​
  • Indulge in 10 nights of luxury in waterside villas at Hammock Cover – an adults-only, all-inclusive, boutique retreat in Antigua. ​

Details

  • Valid for up to 3 villas (double occupancy) ​
  • Airfare not included​
  • All-inclusive supplement of $306-$323 + tax/service per person, per night​
  • Additional $25 per person/night surcharge during peak dates (Dec. 21-Jan. 3 & Feb. 1-24)​

*Donated by Elite Island Resorts

The Paddle Battle Basket
$40

Enjoy a private 2-hour session in Ricochet’s Player’s Club Lounge perfect for a gathering, celebration, or casual game night. 


*Donated by Ricochet Des Moines

  • 2-hour exclusive lounge access (up to 100 guests)​
  • 2 ping pong paddles​
  • 2 Koozies​
  • Ping pong balls​

Prom & Plans for the Future: The Teen Dream Bundle item
Prom & Plans for the Future: The Teen Dream Bundle
$25

Celebrate the excitement of prom and the promise of what’s next with this bundle! This basket includes a $50 certificate toward any full-price item at Stacey's Bridal—perfect for Prom—and two 30-minute (value $60) interview and résumé prep sessions by Elevation Consulting with our very own Katie Kenny to help your favorite high schooler shine in future job or scholarship interviews. Whether they’re stepping into prom night or stepping toward their next big goal, this bundle supports both style and substance. (sessions can be used by non-high schooler if preferred and can be in person or virtual)

*Donated by Stacey's Bridal and Elevation Consulting

