2025 LCS United Way Silent Auction

Keep your energy up and your lunch plans covered with this Candy Bowl & Lunch Gift Card bundle perfect for the office, home, or sharing with coworkers. Plus, see the Capital Markets Team for a candy bowl refill once it runs out to keep the energy going!
*Donated by Capital Markets
Get ready to build some unforgettable fall memories while supporting a united future!
*Donated by Finance Accounting
Celebrate the season with a basket full of autumn charm and creative flair! Perfect for anyone who loves Fall and a little fun at their desk!
*Donated by Finance Accounting
Feeling old yet? Time to dig out your scrunchies and hit play on that mix CD; the 90s are calling, and they brought snacks and games.
*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting
Treat your furry best friend to the ultimate tail-wagging bundle!
*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting
Gear up for some Swiftie spins with some of Taylor's greatest hits. Walk away giving off some real vinyl vibes with a little Taylor magic in your life with this thoughtfully curated basket perfect for music lovers, collectors, and Swifties of all ages.
*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting
Perfect for a day on the go, this cooler basket is packed with practical and stylish gear to keep you cool, hydrated, and well prepared. Stay fueled wherever your day takes you, because staying hydrated should always be this cool.
*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting
Perfect for bookworms and casual readers alike, this Kindle Reading Basket has everything you need to escape into your next great read.
*Donated by LP Accounting and Financial Reporting
Get ready for an evening full of laughs, treats, and entertainment!
*Donated by Rental Finance & Accounting
Pop the bubbly, light the candle, and let the pampering begin. Get your toes done and unwind at home for your ultimate night in with the bubbly.
*Donated by Rental Finance and Accounting
Indulge in an elegant evening with this basket, featuring a bottle of wine. No need to stop for glasses, you are already prepared for a perfect toast. This gourmet collection includes a hand-curated charcuterie assortment with a variety of premium meats and cheeses, artisan crackers, fruit preserves, and other savory delights—all beautifully arranged to elevate any gathering or cozy night in.
*Donated by Rental Finance and Accounting
Celebrate the saga with this epic collection – perfect for fans, collectors, and anyone who dreams of their own adventure in a galaxy far, far, away.
*Donated by Jason Reis and the Development Team
Turn any space into a sparkling oasis with this ultimate cleaning and freshening bundle! Whether you're tackling the chaos in your home, the mystery crumbs in your car, or the coffee spills at the office, this all-in-one kit has your back. It scrubs, shines, and spritzes like a dream, leaving behind nothing but good vibes and fresh scents. Because let’s be honest: life’s messy, but you? You’re so fresh and so clean!
*Donated by Human Resources
Uncork the fun with this beautifully curated wine-themed gift set! Perfect for wine lovers to decorate their favorite hangout spot or for the ultimate wine cork collector. Whether it's coffee or wine; I am pretty sure it all comes from a vine or bean. It's all part of the daily grind and swirl.
Cleanse your spirit, refresh your senses, and decorate with heart. This set is a celebration of comfort, care, and a little Cabernet. Whether you're winding down or lifting up, it's designed to bring joy to your space and serenity to your soul.
*Donated by Human Resources
Sniff out the fun with this tail-wagging gift set!
*Donated by Investments
Tee up for a cause with this exclusive LCS Foundation golf bundle! Whether you're a seasoned pro or a weekend warrior, this package is your ticket to style and impact on the green.
*Donated by the LCS Foundation and Alysun Bulver
Feel the salty sea air as you envision yourself at beautiful Cape Cod. Nestled in a rustic wicker basket, this seaside-inspired collection includes:
*Donated by Legal & Compliance
The ultimate Honeycrisp masterpieces with all the gooey goodness and nostalgic toppings your heart desires. Choose from a variety of nuts and candy toppings for your custom caramel apple masterpiece, made by the LCS Market Research Team. Don't miss out on this hallmark United Way Auction favorite!
*Donated by Market Research
Power your projects and your community with this lightweight, cordless, and mighty drill. It makes every DIY project a breeze. Build, fix, and create while supporting a united future! Plus, give your projects (and yourself) what you really need with (what every DIYer or volunteer needs)!
*Donated by Operations Administration Team
Upgrade any workspace with this basket, a perfect blend of comfort and calm. It’s the ideal trio for turning any desk into and personalized retreat.
*Donated by Payroll
Treat yourself or someone special with this delicious gift card bundle! Whether you're craving comfort food, sushi, or dessert, this package has something for everyone!
*Donated by Payroll
Bring the flavors of Italy straight to your kitchen with this beautifully curated basket.
*Donated by Risk Management
Empowering Leaders to Design Their Best Year Yet – hosted by Cassie Kinney!
Join an intimate and inspiring Vision Board session designed exclusively for 6-8 leaders. This private experience will guide you in crafting a powerful vision for 2026 - your best year yet. What to Expect:
*Donated by Women's Leadership Connection
Unleash your inner pastry chef with this premium Pampered Chef baking set! Whether you're whipping up gooey brownies, golden cornbread, or a bubbling casserole, these high-quality baking dishes are your secret weapon for oven-to-table perfection.
*Donated by Alysun Bulver
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate self-care experience with this $100 Salon Spa W gift card. Whether it’s a soothing massage, refreshing facial, or a stylish new look, this package offers the perfect escape to relax, recharge, and feel your best. A luxurious way to unwind and indulge!
*Donated by Dawn Ruppel and Jim Pusateri
This outdoor-ready bundle is built for ice retention and durability, featuring a versatile bucket perfect for hauling your favorite beverages, hot or cold. Whether you're heading out for a tailgate, a camping trip, or just backyard games, it’s designed to keep up with your every move. Just like a good game of hide and seek, it’s all about showing up when it counts; ready, reliable, and impossible to ignore. And if you’re feeling a little hot then cold, yes then no… well, Katy Perry gets it.
*Donated by Scott Doherty and GeLynna Shaw
Treat yourself (or a fellow beer lover) to a flavorful adventure with this Big Grove Brewing bundle! This package includes everything you need for the ultimate night (or several).
*Donated by Big Grove Brewery and Alysun Bulver
Stay safe in style! This set includes two (2) high-quality bike helmets, perfect to keep you safe. Whether you’re hitting the trails or cruising through the neighborhood, these helmets offer the comfort, protection, and durability every cyclist needs.
*Donated by Bike World Iowa
Treat your family or friends to a wholesome day of outdoor adventure with four single-use Farmyard Admission Vouchers to Center Grove Orchard! Enjoy tractor rides, corn mazes, farm animals, and more in this charming Iowa-famous setting just outside Des Moines. Whether you're picking pumpkins, bouncing on the jumping pillow, or savoring fresh cider donuts, this basket promises a memorable experience for all ages.
*Donated by Center Grove Orchard
Treat yourself or someone special to a little well-deserved self-care with one gift certificate to Coach Light Clinic and Spa and a bag of goodies from Buff City Soap!
*Donated by Coachlight & Human Resources
Includes:
Tropical Bliss: 10 Nights at Galley Bay Resort & Spa – Antigua
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Experience Panama: 10 Nights at Los Establos Boutique Inn
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Escape to Paradise: 10 Nights at the Verandah – Antigua
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Paradise Awaits: 10 Nights at The Club Barbados
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Relax in Paradise: 10 Nights at Pineapple Beach Club – Antigua
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Coastal Elegance: 10 Nights at St. Jame’s Club & Villas – Antigua
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Serenity Redefined: 10 Nights at Hammock Cove Antigua
Details
*Donated by Elite Island Resorts
Enjoy a private 2-hour session in Ricochet’s Player’s Club Lounge perfect for a gathering, celebration, or casual game night.
*Donated by Ricochet Des Moines
Celebrate the excitement of prom and the promise of what’s next with this bundle! This basket includes a $50 certificate toward any full-price item at Stacey's Bridal—perfect for Prom—and two 30-minute (value $60) interview and résumé prep sessions by Elevation Consulting with our very own Katie Kenny to help your favorite high schooler shine in future job or scholarship interviews. Whether they’re stepping into prom night or stepping toward their next big goal, this bundle supports both style and substance. (sessions can be used by non-high schooler if preferred and can be in person or virtual)
*Donated by Stacey's Bridal and Elevation Consulting
