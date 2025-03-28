Leadership Lake County
2025 Leader of the Year and Graduation Commemorative Program
35200 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills, OH 44094, USA
Premium Position: Back Page
$750
Full page, heavy stock, full color glossy ad to run exclusively on the back page of the program Image size 8.5" x 11"
Premium Position: Inside Front Cover
$600
Full page, heavy stock, full color glossy ad to run exclusively on the inside cover of the program Image size 8.5" x 11"
Premium Position: Inside Back Cover
$600
Full page, heavy stock, full color glossy ad to run exclusively on the inside cover of the program Image size 8.5" x 11"
Full Page
$500
Full page full color glossy ad to run within the program Image size 8.5" x 11"
Half Page
$325
Half page full color glossy ad Image size: 8.5" x 5.5"
Quarter Page
$250
Quarter page full color glossy ad Image size: 4.25" x 5.5"
