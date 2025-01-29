2025 LEADERSHIP LIFTOFF - A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH AND ACHIEVEMENT

One General Admission ticket to the Internship Celebration Event,
2 Drink tickets
Donation
$5
Networking sponsor
$125
Vendor Sponsor
$250
*A Booth with the opportunity to distribute your promotional materials at one Event *One Ticket to Celebration Dinner Event Must sign up by June 15th for signage and booth registration
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Provides 1 Scholarship, Your Company Name listed on Intern’s Shirts given at Signing Day Event,
A Booth with the opportunity to distribute
your promotional materials at one Event,
2 Tickets at Celebration Event
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
Supports 1 Intern, Your logo (small) on Intern’s shirts given at Signing Day Event,
A Booth with the opportunity to distribute
your promotional materials at one Event,
Your logo on our website,
4 Tickets to Celebration Event,
Quarterly mentions on Social Media
channels
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
Supports 2 Interns, Your logo (medium) on Intern's shirts given at Signing Day Event, A Booth with the opportunity to distribute your promotional materials at one Event,
Your logo on our website,
6 Tickets to Celebration Event,
Quarterly mentions on Social Media
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
Supports 3 Interns, Invitation to join our Board of Directors,
Your logo (large) on Intern’s shirts given at Signing Day Event,
Recognition at all Events (verbal and on signage) and on our website,
A Booth with the opportunity to distribute your promotional materials at all Events,
VIP Table for 8 at Celebration Event,
Quarterly mentions on Social Media channels
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
Supports 4 Interns, Recognition for your Workforce Development Commitment in a Press Release and a Community Impact advertisement,
Speaking Opportunity at Events,
Co-Branding and Prominent Logo Recognition on all our Promotional Marketing (print
and digital) and on our website,
Invitation to join our Board of Directors,
VIP Table for 10 at Celebration Event,
A Table/Booth with the opportunity to distribute marketing at all Events
Quarterly mentions on our Social Media channels
