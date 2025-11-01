The New Tenth Foundation’s 2nd Annual Legacy Builders MET Gala 2025 Winter Wonderland: “Where Legacy Shines Bright”

Early Access to the Gala: Private reception from 6:15–7:00 PM featuring champagne, hors d’oeuvres, and live music.

Reserved Priority Seating: Enjoy premium placement near the stage with personalized table service.

Exclusive Keepsake Gift: Take home a commemorative “Legacy Builders” memento as a token of appreciation.

VIP Red Carpet Access: Skip the line and enjoy early entry to the Winter Wonderland photo lounge.

Recognition: Your name or organization will be featured in the printed/digital gala program.

Experience elegance, connection, and purpose like never before — because legacy deserves the spotlight.