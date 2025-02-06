Knights of Columbus Monsignor Weis Council 10596
2025 Lenten Fish Fry
St. Thomas More School Gym 8435 Calumet Ave
Munster, IN 46321, USA
Full Dinner
$17
Select Fried Cod, Baked Cod, Shrimp, or Combo, at the door.
Child (half) Dinner
$11
Half-sized entre selected at the door.
Mac & Cheese Only
$2
Child friendly portion of delicious Byway Mac & Cheese.
