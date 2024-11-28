2025 Let's Go Over The Edge With Power Passion Purpose

4 VIP spots to go Over The Edge, VIP Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion
Over-sized, prominent logo on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blasts, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirts
VIP picture to be used in Annual Report Calendar All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Rope Sponsor
$7,500
2 Reserved spots to go Over The Edge, VIP Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion
Company name announced with each rappeler
Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event including posters, email blasts, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirt
All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Helmet Sponsor
$5,000
1 Reserved spot to go Over The Edge, Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion
Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blast, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirt
All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Landing Sponsor
$2,500
Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blast, flyers and social media outreach
Ability to place company promotional materials in each rappeler swag bag
Company acknowledgement during Over The Edge Event
Logo on Over the Edge Website
Rappel Sponsor
$1,000
You / Volunteer Rappel spot reserved
Sunday only 92 spots available
Acknowledgement during Over The Edge Event
Logo on Over the Edge Website
