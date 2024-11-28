2025 Let's Go Over The Edge With Power Passion Purpose

800 Sorella Ct

Houston, TX 77024

General admission
free
Attendance of the Over The Edge Event
Fearless Sponsor
$10,000
4 VIP spots to go Over The Edge, VIP Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion Over-sized, prominent logo on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blasts, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirts ​ VIP picture to be used in Annual Report Calendar All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Rope Sponsor
$7,500
2 Reserved spots to go Over The Edge, VIP Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion Company name announced with each rappeler Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event including posters, email blasts, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirt All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Helmet Sponsor
$5,000
1 Reserved spot to go Over The Edge, Photo of rappel, including royalty-free rights to use image for corporate promotion Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blast, flyers, social media outreach and event t-shirt ​ All Benefits of Landing Sponsor
Landing Sponsor
$2,500
Company logo displayed on all promotional materials for the event; including posters, email blast, flyers and social media outreach Ability to place company promotional materials in each rappeler swag bag Company acknowledgement during Over The Edge Event Logo on Over the Edge Website
Rappel Sponsor
$1,000
You / Volunteer Rappel spot reserved Sunday only 92 spots available Acknowledgement during Over The Edge Event Logo on Over the Edge Website
Event Supporter
$500
Acknowledgement during Over The Edge Event
