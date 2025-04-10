2025 LFSD Soirée ON CAMPUS

Join us for an unforgettable evening on campus featuring an open bar, rustic apéritif dînatoire, dancing, auctions, and community connection.
Join us for an unforgettable evening on campus featuring an open bar, rustic apéritif dînatoire, dancing, auctions, and community connection.
👥 Group Ticket
$650
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Enjoy the soirée together! Perfect for friend groups, extended families, or class parents. Includes 10 tickets with all the perks of individual tickets at a special group rate.
🍎 Sponsor a Teacher Ticket
$69
Give back to the educators who give so much. This ticket will be donated to an LFSD teacher so they can attend the soirée and enjoy the celebration with our community. It’s a small way to say merci for their big impact.
🎉 Community Sponsor
$500
Support the soirée in a big way and be recognized as a Community Sponsor!
Includes:
✔️ 2 complimentary tickets
✔️ Name or logo displayed at the event
✔️ Recognition on event materials & confirmation emails
✔️ Shout-out during the program + on LFSD social media
✔️ Opportunity to contribute to the auction
✔️ 100% of proceeds support student outdoor spaces
