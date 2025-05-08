2025 LFSD Soirée - Teacher Experiences

Giving a student the opportunity to be the "Preschool Director for the Day" is a fun and engaging way to foster leadership, decision-making, and confidence.
This special experience allows the child to step into the director's role in a playful yet meaningful way, providing them with a sense of responsibility and ownership over their school environment.
As part of this exciting day, the student will enjoy a special tea time with the director, where they can discuss their ideas and observations in a relaxed setting. They will also have lunch together, making the experience even more memorable and giving them a chance to feel like a true leader in the school community.
Responsibilities for the Day:
*Sharing a Special Message: The preschool director will make an announcement over the intercom to greet their classmates and share an encouraging message.
*Helping with Daily Activities: They will assist in making small decisions, such as choosing a book for storytime or leading a group activity.
*Classroom Visits: The child will walk through the classrooms with a teacher, checking in on friends and offering words of encouragement.
*Recognizing Peers: They will help acknowledge classmates for acts of kindness and great teamwork.
This playful initiative makes the student feel valued, builds social-emotional skills, and creates a joyful and memorable school experience!
with Jasmine LFSD Preschool Director
Giving a student the opportunity to be the "Preschool Director for the Day" is a fun and engaging way to foster leadership, decision-making, and confidence.
This special experience allows the child to step into the director's role in a playful yet meaningful way, providing them with a sense of responsibility and ownership over their school environment.
As part of this exciting day, the student will enjoy a special tea time with the director, where they can discuss their ideas and observations in a relaxed setting. They will also have lunch together, making the experience even more memorable and giving them a chance to feel like a true leader in the school community.
Responsibilities for the Day:
*Sharing a Special Message: The preschool director will make an announcement over the intercom to greet their classmates and share an encouraging message.
*Helping with Daily Activities: They will assist in making small decisions, such as choosing a book for storytime or leading a group activity.
*Classroom Visits: The child will walk through the classrooms with a teacher, checking in on friends and offering words of encouragement.
*Recognizing Peers: They will help acknowledge classmates for acts of kindness and great teamwork.
This playful initiative makes the student feel valued, builds social-emotional skills, and creates a joyful and memorable school experience!
with Jasmine LFSD Preschool Director
Skateworld with Violette
$100
Starting bid
Come skate away, with music and games! Skateworld has been a staple in the Linda Vista community since day one. (Located in a historical resource building dedicated by Eleanor Roosevelt)
For 2 students. All levels are welcome. Parents may stay and watch or purchase their own fun time!
Come skate away, with music and games! Skateworld has been a staple in the Linda Vista community since day one. (Located in a historical resource building dedicated by Eleanor Roosevelt)
For 2 students. All levels are welcome. Parents may stay and watch or purchase their own fun time!
Lunch with Ms. Regan
$100
Starting bid
Barbara, our beloved English teacher at Middle School, is weaving magic into our lunchtime routine, all in the name of supporting our school's fundraising efforts! With her contagious enthusiasm for both education and community, she's orchestrating a one-of-a-kind event that promises to leave a lasting impression.
As plates are filled and conversations flow, Barbara guides the dialogue, seamlessly blending the joy of dining with the richness of intellectual exchange. Together, they explore
the depths of literature, dissect the nuances of language, and revel in the beauty of shared experiences.
Beyond the enjoyment of a delightful lunch, this event embodies the true essence of community and collaboration.
It's a testament to Barbara's unwavering dedication to
nurturing not only academic growth but also meaningful connections among students, parents, and the broader school community.
So come, join us for Lunch with Barbara and her students—an experience that nourishes both body and soul, all while supporting a cause near and dear to our hearts. It's more than
just a meal; it's a celebration of the power of education to bring us together and make a difference.
Any weekday at school for 1-4 collégiens.
Barbara, our beloved English teacher at Middle School, is weaving magic into our lunchtime routine, all in the name of supporting our school's fundraising efforts! With her contagious enthusiasm for both education and community, she's orchestrating a one-of-a-kind event that promises to leave a lasting impression.
As plates are filled and conversations flow, Barbara guides the dialogue, seamlessly blending the joy of dining with the richness of intellectual exchange. Together, they explore
the depths of literature, dissect the nuances of language, and revel in the beauty of shared experiences.
Beyond the enjoyment of a delightful lunch, this event embodies the true essence of community and collaboration.
It's a testament to Barbara's unwavering dedication to
nurturing not only academic growth but also meaningful connections among students, parents, and the broader school community.
So come, join us for Lunch with Barbara and her students—an experience that nourishes both body and soul, all while supporting a cause near and dear to our hearts. It's more than
just a meal; it's a celebration of the power of education to bring us together and make a difference.
Any weekday at school for 1-4 collégiens.
Snorkeling in La Jolla with Mylene
$100
Starting bid
1 hour snorkeling from The Marine Room at La Jolla Shores for 1 student.
The student will need functional equipment: mask, fins and snorkel. The wetsuit is optional.
A lot of different fishes can be seen, but also seals, leopard sharks, turtles…
1 hour snorkeling from The Marine Room at La Jolla Shores for 1 student.
The student will need functional equipment: mask, fins and snorkel. The wetsuit is optional.
A lot of different fishes can be seen, but also seals, leopard sharks, turtles…
Steam Engine Ride with Alison et Claire
$100
Starting bid
Climb aboard a gorgeous 1900's era steam engine & take a ride back through Southern California history. Guests will climb aboard a vintage passenger car pulled by an authentic 1907 Baldwin locomotive to watch the greenery of the park go by as they experience what transportation was like back in the early 20th-century. After your ride, grab some coffee & a crepe from a nearby creperie. Then, stroll along the meandering pathways, or visit the nearby Heritage Museum to explore even more local history. Train tickets are included in the price of the experience (coffee and crepes are not : )
Week-end/2 students/ (parents/siblings are invited)
Climb aboard a gorgeous 1900's era steam engine & take a ride back through Southern California history. Guests will climb aboard a vintage passenger car pulled by an authentic 1907 Baldwin locomotive to watch the greenery of the park go by as they experience what transportation was like back in the early 20th-century. After your ride, grab some coffee & a crepe from a nearby creperie. Then, stroll along the meandering pathways, or visit the nearby Heritage Museum to explore even more local history. Train tickets are included in the price of the experience (coffee and crepes are not : )
Week-end/2 students/ (parents/siblings are invited)
Lunch at Casa Guadalajara with Michelle
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy a mini Spanish lesson, ordering food in Spanish and eating delicious Mexican food. For 2 students.
Enjoy a mini Spanish lesson, ordering food in Spanish and eating delicious Mexican food. For 2 students.
Afternoon Tea at the Westgate with Céline G.
$100
Starting bid
Surrounded by the beauty of a Versailles-inspired French interiors and the shimmer of antique crystal chandeliers, enjoy delicate tea sandwiches from the kitchen of the Westgate Room and a sweet selection of fresh handmade savories, pastries, French macarons, and cakes accompanied by elegant music from a harpist. For 1 student
Surrounded by the beauty of a Versailles-inspired French interiors and the shimmer of antique crystal chandeliers, enjoy delicate tea sandwiches from the kitchen of the Westgate Room and a sweet selection of fresh handmade savories, pastries, French macarons, and cakes accompanied by elegant music from a harpist. For 1 student
Harry Potter Potion Making Class with Leonard
$100
Starting bid
Harry Potter Potions Class, making fun to-take-home activities. 6 students maximum.
Harry Potter Potions Class, making fun to-take-home activities. 6 students maximum.
Principal for a Day (with François T.)
$100
Starting bid
The "Principal for a Day" experience is a unique opportunity for one student to step into the role of LFSD’s Head of School for a day! From making important announcements to attending meetings and helping with special school tasks, the student will get a behind-the-scenes look at leadership in action. It’s a fun and exciting way to develop decision-making skills, boost confidence, and engage with the school community in a whole new way!
The "Principal for a Day" experience is a unique opportunity for one student to step into the role of LFSD’s Head of School for a day! From making important announcements to attending meetings and helping with special school tasks, the student will get a behind-the-scenes look at leadership in action. It’s a fun and exciting way to develop decision-making skills, boost confidence, and engage with the school community in a whole new way!
Bowling + Karaoke with François C.
$100
Starting bid
Roll with us towards a brighter future for our school community!
Get ready to lace up your bowling shoes and aim for the pins as we hit the lanes at PB Bowling. Led by Francois C, who bring their enthusiasm and competitive spirit to the game, this fundraiser promises an evening of fun, laughter, and friendly competition for all ages.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time bowler, everyone is welcome to join in on the excitement. With Francois C cheering you on, every strike, spare, and gutter ball is a chance to make a difference in the lives of our students.
Secure your tickets today and join us for an evening of bowling, camaraderie, and community support. Let's come together to strike for success and build a brighter future for our school and its students, one pin at a time.
2 hours of bowling and karaoké at Punch Bowl Social for 4 students (1st to 8th)
Roll with us towards a brighter future for our school community!
Get ready to lace up your bowling shoes and aim for the pins as we hit the lanes at PB Bowling. Led by Francois C, who bring their enthusiasm and competitive spirit to the game, this fundraiser promises an evening of fun, laughter, and friendly competition for all ages.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time bowler, everyone is welcome to join in on the excitement. With Francois C cheering you on, every strike, spare, and gutter ball is a chance to make a difference in the lives of our students.
Secure your tickets today and join us for an evening of bowling, camaraderie, and community support. Let's come together to strike for success and build a brighter future for our school and its students, one pin at a time.
2 hours of bowling and karaoké at Punch Bowl Social for 4 students (1st to 8th)
Fun and Lunch at the Zoo with Luis (+Anais)
$100
Starting bid
Fun time at the San Diego zoo, while we explore all the fascinating animals and having lunch afterwards for 1 student
Fun time at the San Diego zoo, while we explore all the fascinating animals and having lunch afterwards for 1 student
Fun and Lunch at the Zoo with Anais (+Luis)
$100
Starting bid
Fun time at the San Diego zoo, while we explore all the fascinating animals and having lunch afterwards for 1 student
Fun time at the San Diego zoo, while we explore all the fascinating animals and having lunch afterwards for 1 student
Afternoon at the Beach with Gontran
$100
Starting bid
Different games, sand castle building and snacks on the beach near Belmont Park for 2 students.
Different games, sand castle building and snacks on the beach near Belmont Park for 2 students.
Lunch with Gwladys
$100
Starting bid
Enjoy the lunch (picnic) with 2 preschoolers. Kids provide their own lunch.
Enjoy the lunch (picnic) with 2 preschoolers. Kids provide their own lunch.
Mini-Golf with Claire J. (and Dorothée)
$100
Starting bid
Belmont Park for 2 students (with Dorothée and 2 other students)
Belmont Park for 2 students (with Dorothée and 2 other students)
Mini-Golf with Dorothée (and Claire J.)
$100
Starting bid
Belmont Park for 2 students (with Claire J. and 2 other students)
Belmont Park for 2 students (with Claire J. and 2 other students)
Goûter by the Bay with Céline L.
$100
Starting bid
Snack time by the bay, play molkky & other games (2 hours) for 2 students (CE2 or CM1 or CM2)
Weekend or afternoon after school
Snack time by the bay, play molkky & other games (2 hours) for 2 students (CE2 or CM1 or CM2)
Weekend or afternoon after school
Movie and Ice Cream with Anne-Sophie
$100
Starting bid
Let’s enjoy a movie and have a treat afterwards for 2 students
Let’s enjoy a movie and have a treat afterwards for 2 students
Belly Dancing Class with Saida (and Gaelle)
$100
Starting bid
Join our exciting Arabic Bellydance Class for kids, where young dancers can explore the rich culture and rhythms of the Arab world! The children will learn traditional bellydancing, discovering the beauty of Arabic music and dance while building confidence, coordination, and self-expression. There will also be some traditional Middle Eastern treats for them to taste. For 2 students (with Gaëlle and 2 other students)
Join our exciting Arabic Bellydance Class for kids, where young dancers can explore the rich culture and rhythms of the Arab world! The children will learn traditional bellydancing, discovering the beauty of Arabic music and dance while building confidence, coordination, and self-expression. There will also be some traditional Middle Eastern treats for them to taste. For 2 students (with Gaëlle and 2 other students)
Belly Dancing Class with Gaelle (and Saida)
$100
Starting bid
Join our exciting Arabic Bellydance Class for kids, where young dancers can explore the rich culture and rhythms of the Arab world! The children will learn traditional bellydancing, discovering the beauty of Arabic music and dance while building confidence, coordination, and self-expression. There will also be some traditional Middle Eastern treats for them to taste. For 2 students (with Saida and 2 other students)
Join our exciting Arabic Bellydance Class for kids, where young dancers can explore the rich culture and rhythms of the Arab world! The children will learn traditional bellydancing, discovering the beauty of Arabic music and dance while building confidence, coordination, and self-expression. There will also be some traditional Middle Eastern treats for them to taste. For 2 students (with Saida and 2 other students)
Pirate for a Day with Natasha et Elda
$100
Starting bid
Ahoy, young adventurers! Get ready to step back in time when pirates ruled the seas and explorers set sail for new lands! On this exciting field trip, you’ll board the San Salvador, a replica of a 1500s Spanish Galleon, and the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. Explore their decks, hear thrilling tales of daring voyages, and imagine life as a real pirate or explorer. Hoist the sails, feel the ocean breeze, and embark on the ultimate high-seas adventure. Arrr you ready? For 2 students
Ahoy, young adventurers! Get ready to step back in time when pirates ruled the seas and explorers set sail for new lands! On this exciting field trip, you’ll board the San Salvador, a replica of a 1500s Spanish Galleon, and the Star of India, the world’s oldest active sailing ship. Explore their decks, hear thrilling tales of daring voyages, and imagine life as a real pirate or explorer. Hoist the sails, feel the ocean breeze, and embark on the ultimate high-seas adventure. Arrr you ready? For 2 students
The New Children Museum with Isabelle, Jennifer et Amanda
$100
Starting bid
Think, Play, Create at The New Children Museum. For 3 students
Think, Play, Create at The New Children Museum. For 3 students
Movies + Crêpes with Alexandra C.
$100
Starting bid
Movie theater crepes and ice cream for 2 students
Movie theater crepes and ice cream for 2 students
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!