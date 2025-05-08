2025 LFSD Soirée - Teacher Experiences

Giving a student the opportunity to be the "Preschool Director for the Day" is a fun and engaging way to foster leadership, decision-making, and confidence. This special experience allows the child to step into the director's role in a playful yet meaningful way, providing them with a sense of responsibility and ownership over their school environment. As part of this exciting day, the student will enjoy a special tea time with the director, where they can discuss their ideas and observations in a relaxed setting. They will also have lunch together, making the experience even more memorable and giving them a chance to feel like a true leader in the school community. Responsibilities for the Day: *Sharing a Special Message: The preschool director will make an announcement over the intercom to greet their classmates and share an encouraging message. *Helping with Daily Activities: They will assist in making small decisions, such as choosing a book for storytime or leading a group activity. *Classroom Visits: The child will walk through the classrooms with a teacher, checking in on friends and offering words of encouragement. *Recognizing Peers: They will help acknowledge classmates for acts of kindness and great teamwork. This playful initiative makes the student feel valued, builds social-emotional skills, and creates a joyful and memorable school experience! with Jasmine LFSD Preschool Director

