2025 LHBR Holiday Bake Sale

A soft chewy treat that is healthy and delicious. Your dog will go crazy for them. Perfect for older dogs. Even the pickiest dogs will love them. All treats are made with human grade ingredients. Yummy Homemade Healthy Treats....Because your pets deserve the best Your Pets Will Thank You! You can feel better knowing just what your dogs are eating. All of our treats use only natural ingredients, with no chemical preservatives and made with pumpkin or sweet potatoe with peanut butter and cinnamon. These Gourmet treats are homemade in small batches with a lot of love. If refrigerated they will stay fresh and last longer.....and they freeze great too. 12 treats per bag - These Treats are soft and chewy.. Your dog will love them!