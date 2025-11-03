2025 LHBR Holiday Bake Sale

Offered by
A delicious peanut butter ball dipped in yummy milk chocolate. There is a small circle of peanut butter left visible on the top to resemble that of a buckeye night from a buckeye tree! Every buckeye is weighed to ensure even sizing, however, we don't always get it perfect every time - but that is what makes these homemade goodies so great!
Consider peanut butter fudge the go-to fudge for any holiday celebration. Remember the fudge of your childhood and create memories for the future with your loved ones. Peanut Butter Fudge is silky smooth, melting in your mouth. Made the old fashioned artisan way in a large kettle. Packaged for freshness. Elegant outer box ideal for gift giving. Fudge freezes well for months placed in a zip lock bag.
For hardcore chocolate lovers! This fudge is made the down-home ole-fashioned way. Slow cooked to perfection like grandma use to make. Made to order with real ingredients and LOVE. Caution: HIGHLY ADDICTIVE!
This is a delicious homemade hand dipped chocolate peanut cluster. This candy would make a delicious treat for yourself or a wonderful gift for someone. Warning though..... make sure you order enough for both yourself and your special someone!
These soft fluffy cookies are the perfect way to fulfill your peanut butter and chocolate cravings! These cookies are enclosed with a soft peanut butter base and topped with a delightful Hershey kiss! Each batch of cookies are made from scratch. Your cookies will come wrapped to keep freshness.
Traditional chocolate/peanut butter flavored puppy chow.😊This makes a great gift for coworkers, teachers, family or friends, or a great snack anytime. Container designs may vary
A classic pumpkin roll recipe with fluffy pumpkin cake and luscious cream cheese filling. Great for holiday gatherings or anytime really! Freezes well, so order ahead and save for that special gathering, or eat right away, the choice is yours!
Happy Holidays! Tis the season for some delicious sugar cookies. Great for kids, as a gift, or to treat yourself! There’s no better way to give some Christmas spirit than with freshly baked sugar cookies! Each dozen will be in an adorable gift box. The sugar cookie designs may also include Santas, toy bags, and some surprise shapes. Each cookie is approximately 3.5 inches and baked to order - with a decorating kit included to continue the Christmas fun at home! Decorating kit includes icing and sprinkles.
A soft chewy treat that is healthy and delicious. Your dog will go crazy for them. Perfect for older dogs. Even the pickiest dogs will love them. All treats are made with human grade ingredients. Yummy Homemade Healthy Treats....Because your pets deserve the best Your Pets Will Thank You! You can feel better knowing just what your dogs are eating. All of our treats use only natural ingredients, with no chemical preservatives and made with pumpkin or sweet potatoe with peanut butter and cinnamon. These Gourmet treats are homemade in small batches with a lot of love. If refrigerated they will stay fresh and last longer.....and they freeze great too. 12 treats per bag - These Treats are soft and chewy.. Your dog will love them!
The marshmallow popcorn ball: a yummy, chewy combo of sweet and salty to remind you of your childhood. Even popcorn balls can get in the Christmas Spirit - red and green and topped off with a candy cane!
