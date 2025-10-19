2025 Liberty Rugby Annual Pie Fundraiser

Hosted by
9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!
DUTCH CARAMEL APPLE Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.
9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!
Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.
9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!
Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!
9" Flash Frozen Pie! Just thaw & serve!
Rich, earthy REAL pumpkin filling with Autumn spices layered atop our buttery, flakey, all-butter crust. Thaw and Serve.
26 ounces Flash Frozen Pumpkin Cobbler! Just Thaw & Serve!
Pumpkin pie filling with buttery crumble topping & crunchy pecans on top! YUM
6" Flash Frozen! Just Thaw & Serve!
Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.
6" Flash Frozen! Just Thaw & Serve!
Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.
A CROWD PLEASER!
Flash Frozen 5" mini pie variety pack-Comes with 1 Apple, 1 Cherry, 1 Marionberry, 1 Strawberry-Rhubarb.
VEGAN (palm oil used to make crust)
By choosing this option, you are opting to purchase a pie to be donated!! Liberty Rugby Club delivers the donated pies to 3 incredible recipients 1. Local VFW in Renton to feed veterans in need 2. A chosen non-profit for local families in need. 3. 1st Responders as a sweet treat & thank you for all they do!
This has been a great tradition for Liberty to give back to our community while helping our youth athletes raise funds!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!