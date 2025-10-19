2025 Liberty Rugby Annual Pie Fundraiser

By choosing this option, you are opting to purchase a pie to be donated!! Liberty Rugby Club delivers the donated pies to 3 incredible recipients 1. Local VFW in Renton to feed veterans in need 2. A chosen non-profit for local families in need. 3. 1st Responders as a sweet treat & thank you for all they do!

This has been a great tradition for Liberty to give back to our community while helping our youth athletes raise funds!