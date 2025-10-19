Liberty Rugby Club

2025 Liberty Rugby Annual Pie Fundraiser

Dutch Caramel Apple Pie item
Dutch Caramel Apple Pie
$17

9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!

DUTCH CARAMEL APPLE Loaded with fresh frozen Granny Smith Apples and mixed with brown sugar and cinnamon for delicious caramel flavor tucked into an all-butter crust and topped with a sweet oat streusel.

Cherry Crunch Pie item
Cherry Crunch Pie
$17

9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!

Succulent sweet and tart cherries topped with our signature sugary sliced almond mix topping in an all-butter flakey crust.

Lattice Top Marionberry Pie item
Lattice Top Marionberry Pie
$17

9" Flash Frozen Pie ready to pop in the oven!

Marionberries are packed in to showcase the rich flavors produced in Marion County. Add a scoop of ice cream and it’ll become a favorite!


Pumpkin Pie item
Pumpkin Pie
$17

9" Flash Frozen Pie! Just thaw & serve!

Rich, earthy REAL pumpkin filling with Autumn spices layered atop our buttery, flakey, all-butter crust. Thaw and Serve.

Pumpkin Cobbler item
Pumpkin Cobbler
$12

26 ounces Flash Frozen Pumpkin Cobbler! Just Thaw & Serve!

Pumpkin pie filling with buttery crumble topping & crunchy pecans on top! YUM

Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake item
Marionberry Whipped Cheesecake
$10

6" Flash Frozen! Just Thaw & Serve!

Each luscious bite combines the tangy sweetness of our famous local Marionberries with velvety cream cheese.


Salted Pretzel Whipped Cheesecake item
Salted Pretzel Whipped Cheesecake
$10

6" Flash Frozen! Just Thaw & Serve!

Cream cheese whipped smooth and drizzled with salted caramel. We’ve added a pretzel crust for the perfect crunch.

Mini Pie Variety Pack item
Mini Pie Variety Pack
$25

A CROWD PLEASER!

Flash Frozen 5" mini pie variety pack-Comes with 1 Apple, 1 Cherry, 1 Marionberry, 1 Strawberry-Rhubarb.

VEGAN (palm oil used to make crust)

DONATE A PIE! item
DONATE A PIE!
$17

By choosing this option, you are opting to purchase a pie to be donated!! Liberty Rugby Club delivers the donated pies to 3 incredible recipients 1. Local VFW in Renton to feed veterans in need 2. A chosen non-profit for local families in need. 3. 1st Responders as a sweet treat & thank you for all they do!

This has been a great tradition for Liberty to give back to our community while helping our youth athletes raise funds!

