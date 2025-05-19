2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards

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Table 10 & 21 are reserved for family and friends of honorees Alan & Danny Akaka.
Table 2 is reserved for family and friends of honorees Andy Bumatai.
Table 9 & 22 are reserved for family and friends of honorees Bruddah Waltah ʻAipolani.
Table 19 & 20 are reserved for family and friends of honorees David Kauahikaua.
Table 5, 6 & 8 are reserved for family and friends of honorees The Kanaka'ole 'Ohana including the Kanaka'ole Sisters, Edith Kanaka'ole (Legacy Honoree) and The Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation (Crash Kealoha Recipient).
Table 3 & 12 are reserved for family and friends of honoree Kelly Boy DeLima.
Table 4 & 11 are reserved for family and friends of honorees The Pandanus Club.
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
General Seating
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