Hawaii Academy Of Recording Arts

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Hawaii Academy Of Recording Arts

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2025 Lifetime Achievement Awards

2259 Kalākaua Ave

Honolulu, HI 96815, USA

Alan & Danny Akaka
$125

Table 10 & 21 are reserved for family and friends of honorees Alan & Danny Akaka.

Andy Bumatai
$125

Table 2 is reserved for family and friends of honorees Andy Bumatai.

Bruddah Waltah ʻAipolani
$125

Table 9 & 22 are reserved for family and friends of honorees Bruddah Waltah ʻAipolani.

David Kauahikaua
$125

Table 19 & 20 are reserved for family and friends of honorees David Kauahikaua.

The Kanaka'ole 'Ohana
$125

Table 5, 6 & 8 are reserved for family and friends of honorees The Kanaka'ole 'Ohana including the Kanaka'ole Sisters, Edith Kanaka'ole (Legacy Honoree) and The Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation (Crash Kealoha Recipient).

Kelly Boy DeLima
$125

Table 3 & 12 are reserved for family and friends of honoree Kelly Boy DeLima.

The Pandanus Club
$125

Table 4 & 11 are reserved for family and friends of honorees The Pandanus Club.

Table 1 (Friends & Family of Kelly Boy)
$125

General Seating

Table 7
$125

General Seating

Table 13
$125

General Seating

Table 14 (Friends & Family of Kelly Boy)
$125

General Seating

Table 15 (Friends & Family of Kelly Boy)
$125

General Seating

Table 16
$125

General Seating

Table 17
$125

General Seating

Table 18
$125

General Seating

Table 23
$125

General Seating

Table 24
$125

General Seating

Table 27
$125

General Seating

Table 28
$125

General Seating

Table 29
$125

General Seating

Table 30
$125

General Seating

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