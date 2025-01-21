The Cedarmore Corporation
2025 Lifting As We Climb Gala
135 W Gate Dr
Huntington, NY 11743, USA
General admission
$250
add
Table Purchase
$2,500
10 reserved seats at the Gala
10 reserved seats at the Gala
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Digital Journal Ad - Full Page
$500
4.875" (W) x 7.875" (H) Email a high resolution (300dpi) ad (in PDF or JPEG format) to
[email protected]
. Deadline for placing Journal Ads is February 3, 2025
4.875" (W) x 7.875" (H) Email a high resolution (300dpi) ad (in PDF or JPEG format) to
[email protected]
. Deadline for placing Journal Ads is February 3, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Digital Journal Ad - Half Page
$250
4.875" (W) x 3.875" (H) Email a high resolution (300dpi) ad (in PDF or JPEG format) to
[email protected]
. Deadline for placing Journal Ads is February 3, 2025
4.875" (W) x 3.875" (H) Email a high resolution (300dpi) ad (in PDF or JPEG format) to
[email protected]
. Deadline for placing Journal Ads is February 3, 2025
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout