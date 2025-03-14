Light the Way Gala 2025

330 Gideon Creek Way

Raleigh, NC 27603, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Tickets include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, wine pull, and a silent auction. Seating is first come first serve and space is limited.

Light the Way Package
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Light the Way Package two tickets for include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, wine pull, and a silent auction as well as a donation to Friends. Donors at this level will be recognized on gala signage.

Scholarship Table Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

The Scholarship Table Sponsor includes 10 tickets and a reserved table at the event. All tickets for include heavy hors d'oeuvres, dessert, drinks, a photo booth, a wine pull, and a silent auction, as well as a donation to the Babs Wagner Scholarship Fund that is awarded twice a year. Donors at this level will be recognized on gala signage.

Add a donation for Friends of Wake County Guardian Ad Litem

$

