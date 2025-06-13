[2025] Light The Way Gala! Angels of Mercy Ministries

1711 S Orange Blvd

Sanford, FL 32771, USA

Light The Way:Dinner & Dessert | Individual-Ticket
$75

This is an individual seat ticket that provides admission for one person to the Third Annual 'Light The Way Gala' for Angels of Mercy Ministries: On-Site Parking, Admission, Dinner, and Dessert are included for the event.

Light The Way: Dinner & Dessert | Couples-Ticket
$125
This ticket provides admission for TWO people to the Third Annual 'Light The Way Gala' for Angels of Mercy Ministries: On-Site Parking, Admission, Dinner, and Dessert are included for the event.

SILVER: $2.5K TABLE
$2,500
This is a $2.5k Sponsor Ticket for a Silver Table (seats 8 People):
*Admission, Dinner & Dessert Included for the table, Seats 8 people
*Special seating option: dine with Angel(s) at your table as desired
*Advertising on our Facebook and Instagram platforms, as well as our new website
*Early Arrival Event Access

GOLD: $5K TABLE
$5,000
This is a $5k Sponsor Ticket for a Gold Table (seats 10 People):
*Admission, Dinner & Dessert Included for the table, Seats 10 people
*Special seating option: dine with Angel(s) at your table as desired
*Advertising on our Facebook and Instagram platforms, as well as our website
*Early Arrival Event Access
*Priority on-site parking

PLATINUM: $10K TABLE
$10,000
This is a $10k Sponsor Ticket for the Platinum Table (seats 10 People):
*Admission, Dinner & Dessert Included for the table, Seats 10 people at the Captain’s table on the balcony/veranda dining with Angels as desired
*Advertising on our Facebook and Instagram platforms, as well as our website
*Photo Banner Advertisement Feature
*Early Arrival Event Access
*Priority on-site parking

Appetizer Sponsor
$1,000
This is a $1k Appetizer Sponsor Table (seats 8 People):
*Admission, Dinner & Dessert Included for the table, Seats 8 people
*Special seating option: dine with Angel(s) at your table as desired
*Early Arrival Event Access

Dessert Sponsor
$1,000
This is a $1k Dessert Sponsor Table (seats 8 People):
*Admission, Dinner & Dessert Included for the table, Seats 8 people
*Special seating option: dine with Angel(s) at your table as desired
*Early Arrival Event Access

