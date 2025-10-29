2025 Light Up the Highlands Winter Drawing

Hosted by
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Section 114, Row J, Seats 5 & 6.
Cheer on the Dallas Stars from two lower-bowl seats on the attack side (Stars’ offense shoots twice) as they face off against the St. Louis Blues!! A perfect night for any Stars fan to experience the energy of a home game!
FMV: $500
Drawing: December 1st
Skip the parking stress and roll up like a VIP! Your chance to win 1 of 5 VIP Parking spots. The perfect way to start a magical evening!
FMV: Priceless to avoid the parking stress.
Drawing: November 24th
Make your home the brightest on the block this Christmas! Christmas Light Installation by the Lake Highlands local business, JD Light Co.
FMV: $500
Drawing: December 1st
Broadway Dallas presents Beauty & the Beast — Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Orchestra C, Row F, Seats 5-8, Front Row Parking and Access to Membership Lounge
Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. An ideal holiday evening that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.
FMV: $616
Drawing: December 1st
