Hosted by

Lake Highlands Junior Women's League

About this event

2025 Light Up the Highlands Winter Drawing

2 Stars Game Tickets (1 Drawing Ticket) item
2 Stars Game Tickets (1 Drawing Ticket)
$5

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Section 114, Row J, Seats 5 & 6.  


Cheer on the Dallas Stars from two lower-bowl seats on the attack side (Stars’ offense shoots twice) as they face off against the St. Louis Blues!! A perfect night for any Stars fan to experience the energy of a home game!


FMV: $500


Drawing: December 1st

2 Stars Game Tickets (5 Drawing Tickets) item
2 Stars Game Tickets (5 Drawing Tickets)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues — Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM. Section 114, Row J, Seats 5 & 6.  


Cheer on the Dallas Stars from two lower-bowl seats on the attack side (Stars’ offense shoots twice) as they face off against the St. Louis Blues!! A perfect night for any Stars fan to experience the energy of a home game!


FMV: $500


Drawing: December 1st

VIP Parking (1 Drawing Ticket) item
VIP Parking (1 Drawing Ticket)
$5

Skip the parking stress and roll up like a VIP! Your chance to win 1 of 5 VIP Parking spots. The perfect way to start a magical evening!


FMV: Priceless to avoid the parking stress.


Drawing: November 24th

VIP Parking (5 Drawing Tickets) item
VIP Parking (5 Drawing Tickets)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Skip the parking stress and roll up like a VIP! Your chance to win 1 of 5 VIP Parking spots. The perfect way to start a magical evening!


FMV: Priceless to avoid the parking stress.


Drawing: November 24th

Christmas Light Installation (1 Drawing Ticket) item
Christmas Light Installation (1 Drawing Ticket)
$5

Make your home the brightest on the block this Christmas! Christmas Light Installation by the Lake Highlands local business, JD Light Co.


FMV: $500


Drawing: December 1st

Christmas Light Installation (5 Drawing Tickets) item
Christmas Light Installation (5 Drawing Tickets)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Make your home the brightest on the block this Christmas! Christmas Light Installation by the Lake Highlands local business, JD Light Co.


FMV: $500


Drawing: December 1st

4 Beauty & the Beast Tickets (1 Drawing) item
4 Beauty & the Beast Tickets (1 Drawing)
$5

Broadway Dallas presents Beauty & the Beast — Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Orchestra C, Row F, Seats 5-8, Front Row Parking and Access to Membership Lounge


Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. An ideal holiday evening that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.


FMV: $616


Drawing: December 1st

4 Beauty & the Beast Tickets (5 Drawings) item
4 Beauty & the Beast Tickets (5 Drawings)
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Broadway Dallas presents Beauty & the Beast — Friday, December 19, 2025 at 7:30 PM. Orchestra C, Row F, Seats 5-8, Front Row Parking and Access to Membership Lounge


Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American touring production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. An ideal holiday evening that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.


FMV: $616


Drawing: December 1st

Add a donation for Lake Highlands Junior Women's League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!