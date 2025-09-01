2025 Lights on the Bay

1100 E College Pkwy

Annapolis, MD 21409, USA

Custom Holiday Greeting Sponsor
$25,000

Lead the celebration as a Title Sponsor, with your very own illuminated holiday greeting display viewed by thousands of visitors. This premium level includes top recognition across all marketing, media, and event materials, plus VIP perks and exclusive sponsor night benefits.


  • Lead/title sponsor recognition
  • Brand-new illuminated holiday greeting display (your custom message seen by thousands)
  • Logo in AACSPCA newsletter + press recognition
  • Exclusive sponsor night experience
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Table presence at Lights & Leashes nights
  • Large kennel plaque year-round
  • Festive holiday greeting shared on socials
  • 100 VIP tickets with 3-D glasses
  • 40 VIP sponsor night drive-through passes
  • $100 Paws at the Mall gift basket
  • Multiple dedicated social posts
  • Logo with link on event website
Community Holiday Greeting Sponsor
$10,000

Shine brightly with your own holiday greeting display, re-lit and shared again with the community. This sponsorship offers prominent recognition in event media and social channels, along with generous VIP tickets and year-round kennel sponsorship.


  • Illuminated holiday greeting display (your existing holiday display re-lit & shared again)
  • Logo in AACSPCA newsletter + press recognition
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • Table presence at Lights & Leashes nights
  • Medium kennel plaque year-round
  • Holiday carousel social post
  • 50 VIP tickets with 3-D glasses
  • 20 VIP sponsor night drive-through passes
  • $50 Paws at the Mall gift card
  • One dedicated event social post
  • Logo with link on event website
Season of Giving Sponsor
$5,000

Spread cheer with a festive lighted banner display featuring your name and logo. Sponsors at this level receive strong community visibility, social spotlights, a kennel sponsorship plaque, and valuable VIP passes.

  • Festive lighted banner display with your name/logo
  • Recognition in PR + quarter-page ad in event program
  • Small kennel plaque year-round
  • Holiday graphic shared on socials
  • 25 VIP tickets with 3-D glasses
  • 10 VIP sponsor night drive-through passes
  • $25 Paws at the Mall gift card
  • Group thank-you social posts
  • Logo with link on event website
Holiday Cheer Sponsor
$2,500

Show your support with a custom kennel or cage tag at the SPCA, plus holiday greeting recognition in our program and socials. This level offers meaningful community connection, plus a bundle of VIP passes and perks.

  • Custom kennel/cage tag with your name/logo year-round
  • Holiday greeting shout-out with logo
  • 15 VIP sponsor night drive-through passes
  • 6 VIP drive-through passes
  • Festive Paws at the Mall T-shirt
  • Shared recognition on socials + event
Friends of the Lights Sponsor
$1,000

Celebrate the season as a Friend of the Lights with a dedicated holiday shout-out and logo recognition on socials and at the event. Includes VIP tickets and the opportunity to showcase your support of the animals in our care.

  • Dedicated holiday story shout-out with message & logo
  • 10 VIP tickets with 3-D glasses
  • 4 VIP sponsor night drive-through passes
  • “Puppy Love” T-shirt from Paws at the Mall
  • Recognition on socials + event
