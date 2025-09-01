2025 Lights on the Bay

Lead the celebration as a Title Sponsor, with your very own illuminated holiday greeting display viewed by thousands of visitors. This premium level includes top recognition across all marketing, media, and event materials, plus VIP perks and exclusive sponsor night benefits.
Shine brightly with your own holiday greeting display, re-lit and shared again with the community. This sponsorship offers prominent recognition in event media and social channels, along with generous VIP tickets and year-round kennel sponsorship.
Spread cheer with a festive lighted banner display featuring your name and logo. Sponsors at this level receive strong community visibility, social spotlights, a kennel sponsorship plaque, and valuable VIP passes.
Show your support with a custom kennel or cage tag at the SPCA, plus holiday greeting recognition in our program and socials. This level offers meaningful community connection, plus a bundle of VIP passes and perks.
Celebrate the season as a Friend of the Lights with a dedicated holiday shout-out and logo recognition on socials and at the event. Includes VIP tickets and the opportunity to showcase your support of the animals in our care.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing