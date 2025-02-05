Linden FMBA Local #34

Hosted by

Linden FMBA Local #34

About this event

2025 Linden FMBA Golf Classic Sponsorship

100 Tillinghast Turn

Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

1 Complimentary Foursome, signage at the event, signage on beverage cart, recognition at dinner, and hole signage

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

1 Complimentary Foursome, recognition at dinner, and hole signage

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Signage at the event, recognition at dinner, and hole signage

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,000

Signage on the beverage cart, recognition at dinner, and hole signage

Executive Hole Sponsor
$500

Recognition at dinner and hole signage

Table Sponsor
$200

Recognition at dinner and table signage

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!