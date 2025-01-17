2025 Lions District 34B Convention "RESTORE THE ROAR"

You are cordially invited to join PID Tom Matney and your district cabinet for dinner at 6:30 p.m. at Taste at the Fain, 101 E. Bridge St., Wetumpka, AL 36092. This is a fabulous new restaurant located in the historic Fain Theatre. The food is delicious and the menu varied so there will be something to please everyone. We will get to know PID Matney and talk about all things Lion. Attendees are responsible for their own costs.
2025 Lions District 34B Annual Convention
$35
Attendance at the convention includes a full day of activities including awards, entertainment, fellowship, information, learning opportunities, and a motivational speech from PID Matney. We will also attend to the business of the district and elect officers for next term. Your registration price includes light breakfast and a celebratory lunch for our district PID, PCC's and PDG's. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Celebratory Lunch
$15
If you cannot commit to the entire day, but want to attend the luncheon, this one's for you! This ala carte fee covers your meal at the Celebratory Lunch for our district PID, PCC's and PDG's. Please also feel free to invite family and traveling companions to attend lunch. You don't want to miss meeting some of our distinguished past leaders. Lunch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
