2025 Literacy Coalition Graduation

Student Only Tickets: Tickets for students walking in the cap and gown ceremony. This includes a ticket to the Student Reception.
General Admission tickets for friends, family, and supporters to attend the celebration. General Admission tickets grant entry to the graduation ceremony and the student reception.
Silver Graduate Champion Tickets are 2025 Graduation sponsorships that include a single reserved center stage seat and general admission to the student reception.
All Graduate Champion Tickets support our adult education program.
Gold Graduate Champion Tickets are 2025 Graduation sponsorships that include a single reserved center stage seat and a reserved table for six at the student reception.
