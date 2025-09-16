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Little Luke's PAC

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2025 Little Luke's Silent Auction

Rooms 1/2: Gift Card Bouquet item
Rooms 1/2: Gift Card Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

Gift cards from: Costco, Boise Fry Co, Carter's, Barnes & Noble, Door Dash, YMCA, Flying M, and The Flicks.


Valued at $190

Rooms 3/4: Wine Basket item
Rooms 3/4: Wine Basket
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy this basket including a travel wine tote bag, wine decanter, bottle opener, bottle stoppers, a wine charcuterie table, and of course two bottles of wine.


Valued at $190.

Rooms 5/6: Ice Cream Basket item
Rooms 5/6: Ice Cream Basket
$20

Starting bid

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! This basket includes an ice cream maker and ingredients, ice cream themed bowls and spoons, gift card to Coldstone, and an ice cream scoop all in a colorful basket.


Valued at $155.

Room 8: BSU Basket item
Room 8: BSU Basket
$20

Starting bid

Go Broncos! The BSU Basket including BSU Women’s Basketball Season tickets, playing cards, embroidered pillow, shot glass, socks, koozies, puzzle, coffee glass, wall bottle opener, reusable grocery bags, and more.


Valued at $290.

Room 9: Coffee Basket item
Room 9: Coffee Basket
$20

Starting bid

Charge up with this Coffee Basket including coffee, Stanley camp mugs, a cup warmer, frother, coffee treats, and some fun coffee affrimations to start your day.


Valued at $155.

BSU Football Tickets item
BSU Football Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) Tickets and parking pass to the Boise State vs Colorado State Football Game on November 22nd. Valued at $236.

Duck Club Tickets item
Duck Club Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 2 (Two) Tickets to 3 (Three) Duck Club Shows at either Treefort Music Hall or Shrine Social Club. Valued at up to $175.

Boise Rock School Camp Certificate item
Boise Rock School Camp Certificate
$30

Starting bid

Summer Camp Gift Certificate for Boise Rock School. Camps offered for ages 3-18. Valued at $200.

Bogus Basin Winter Alpine Day Ticket x 2 item
Bogus Basin Winter Alpine Day Ticket x 2
$20

Starting bid

Two Alpine Winter Day Tickets (valid M-F) to Bogus Basin. Valued at $170.

Tree Art item
Tree Art
$5

Starting bid

Handmade tree layered paper art piece. Made by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent).

Boise Kid Strong item
Boise Kid Strong
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) Month Membership to Boise Kid Strong. Valued at $159.

Roaring Springs Day Passes item
Roaring Springs Day Passes
$10

Starting bid

Two (2) Full day tickets to Roaring Springs Water Park. Valued at $100.

Boise Hawks Tickets item
Boise Hawks Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Four (4) Reserved Seat tickets valid for any home game during the 2026 season. Valued at $80.

Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bag item
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bag item
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Bag
$10

Starting bid

A TJs reusable bag full of Trader Joe's seasonal treats. Valueed at $45.

Cinder Wines Gift Box item
Cinder Wines Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

Three bottles of wine from Cinder. Valued at $90.

10 Handmade Christmas Cards item
10 Handmade Christmas Cards item
10 Handmade Christmas Cards
$5

Starting bid

Ten (10) Christmas Card Handmade by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent). Includes Christmas tin and ornament.

Idaho Steelheads Hockey Tickets item
Idaho Steelheads Hockey Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) tickets to Idaho Steelheads vs Rapid City Rush on Wednesday November 19th @ 7:10 MST in Boise, ID. Tickets are in Section 201, Row A and have available in-seat concession service. Delivery to be coordinated at end of auction. Valued at $60.

Little Gym and Snapology gift basket item
Little Gym and Snapology gift basket
$10

Starting bid

Basket includes: one free creative time pass, one free class pass + goodies (water bottle, legos, etc.) Valued at $50+

Rediscovered Books Bundle item
Rediscovered Books Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Children's Book Bundle value at $45.

Paper Art item
Paper Art
$10

Starting bid

Mandala layered paper art piece. Made by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent).

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