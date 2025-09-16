2025 Little Luke's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Gift cards from: Costco, Boise Fry Co, Carter's, Barnes & Noble, Door Dash, YMCA, Flying M, and The Flicks.
Valued at $190
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket including a travel wine tote bag, wine decanter, bottle opener, bottle stoppers, a wine charcuterie table, and of course two bottles of wine.
Valued at $190.
Starting bid
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! This basket includes an ice cream maker and ingredients, ice cream themed bowls and spoons, gift card to Coldstone, and an ice cream scoop all in a colorful basket.
Valued at $155.
Starting bid
Go Broncos! The BSU Basket including BSU Women’s Basketball Season tickets, playing cards, embroidered pillow, shot glass, socks, koozies, puzzle, coffee glass, wall bottle opener, reusable grocery bags, and more.
Valued at $290.
Starting bid
Charge up with this Coffee Basket including coffee, Stanley camp mugs, a cup warmer, frother, coffee treats, and some fun coffee affrimations to start your day.
Valued at $155.
Starting bid
Four (4) Tickets and parking pass to the Boise State vs Colorado State Football Game on November 22nd. Valued at $236.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 2 (Two) Tickets to 3 (Three) Duck Club Shows at either Treefort Music Hall or Shrine Social Club. Valued at up to $175.
Starting bid
Summer Camp Gift Certificate for Boise Rock School. Camps offered for ages 3-18. Valued at $200.
Starting bid
Two Alpine Winter Day Tickets (valid M-F) to Bogus Basin. Valued at $170.
Starting bid
Handmade tree layered paper art piece. Made by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent).
Starting bid
Two (2) Month Membership to Boise Kid Strong. Valued at $159.
Starting bid
Two (2) Full day tickets to Roaring Springs Water Park. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Four (4) Reserved Seat tickets valid for any home game during the 2026 season. Valued at $80.
Starting bid
A TJs reusable bag full of Trader Joe's seasonal treats. Valueed at $45.
Starting bid
Three bottles of wine from Cinder. Valued at $90.
Starting bid
Ten (10) Christmas Card Handmade by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent). Includes Christmas tin and ornament.
Starting bid
Two (2) tickets to Idaho Steelheads vs Rapid City Rush on Wednesday November 19th @ 7:10 MST in Boise, ID. Tickets are in Section 201, Row A and have available in-seat concession service. Delivery to be coordinated at end of auction. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Basket includes: one free creative time pass, one free class pass + goodies (water bottle, legos, etc.) Valued at $50+
Starting bid
Children's Book Bundle value at $45.
Starting bid
Mandala layered paper art piece. Made by Diane Weldon (Little Luke's grandparent).
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