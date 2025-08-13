2025 Live Gilmer Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

Hosted by
•Logo on all tournament signage &
banners
•Event Naming Rights
•Speaking Opportunity
5-minute welcome address to all participants
•Awards Ceremony
Present awards to tournament winners
•Verbal recognition throughout
event
•Dedicated social media
announcements
•Dedicated sponsor table at
registration
•Place item in player goodie bags
•One complimentary team entry (4 golfers)
•Logo on Live Gilmer Website
As the Cart Sponsor, your logo travels
the entire course, seen by all participants throughout the tournament.
•Your logo displayed on all tournament golf carts
•Social media shout-outs and website recognition
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•One complimentary team entry (4 golfers)
•Company name mentioned throughout the event
•Opportunity for on-site branding with signage near the cart staging and start areas.
•Opportunity to hand out company collateral
•Dedicated social media
announcements
•Social media recognition
•Custom-branded towels for all players
•Recognition during event
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Social media shoutouts and website recognition
•Opportunity to hand out company collateral
•Promotional table on a hole
•Verbal recognition during the event
•Signage on the beverage cart
•Social media shout-outs and website recognition
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Logo on player gift bags
•Opportunity to include promotional item
•Verbal recognition during the event
•Social media shout-outs and website recognition
•Promotional table on a hole
Sponsor the longest drive contest with
branded signage at the tee box.
*Option to donate prize ($150 value)
•Social media announcements
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a hole
Company Logo on team photograph
•Social media announcements
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a hole
Sponsor the putting green contest with
branding at the green.
*Option to donate prize ($150 value)
•Social media announcements
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a practice putting green area
•Dedicated signage at the tee box with the company
logo.
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a hole
•Verbal recognition during the event
Company name and item posted on social media
Recognition at the designated par-3 hole with
exclusive signage.
*Option to donate prize ($150 value)
•Social media announcements
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a hole
•Dedicated signage at the tee box with the company
logo.
•Promotional item in player goodie bags
•Promotional table on a hole
