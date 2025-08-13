2025 Live Gilmer Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

As the Cart Sponsor, your logo travels

the entire course, seen by all participants throughout the tournament.

•Your logo displayed on all tournament golf carts

•Social media shout-outs and website recognition

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•One complimentary team entry (4 golfers)

•Company name mentioned throughout the event

•Opportunity for on-site branding with signage near the cart staging and start areas.

•Opportunity to hand out company collateral

•Dedicated social media

announcements