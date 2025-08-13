Live Gilmer

Live Gilmer

2025 Live Gilmer Golf Tournament Sponsorship Opportunities

260 Fairway Dr

Gilmer, TX 75645, USA

Title Sponsor (1)
$1,000

•Logo on all tournament signage &

    banners

•Event Naming Rights

•Speaking Opportunity

    5-minute welcome address to all participants

•Awards Ceremony

    Present awards to tournament winners

•Verbal recognition throughout

    event

•Dedicated social media

    announcements

•Dedicated sponsor table at

    registration

•Place item in player goodie bags

•One complimentary team entry (4 golfers)

•Logo on Live Gilmer Website

Cart Sponsor (1)
$700

As the Cart Sponsor, your logo travels

the entire course, seen by all participants throughout the tournament.

•Your logo displayed on all tournament golf carts

•Social media shout-outs and website recognition

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•One complimentary team entry (4 golfers)

•Company name mentioned throughout the event

•Opportunity for on-site branding with signage near the cart staging and start areas.

•Opportunity to hand out company collateral

•Dedicated social media

    announcements

Towel Sponsor (1)
$500

•Social media recognition
​•Custom-branded towels for all players

•Recognition during event

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Social media shoutouts and website recognition

•Opportunity to hand out company collateral

•Promotional table on a hole

Beverage Cart (1)
$400

•Verbal recognition during the event

•Signage on the beverage cart

•Social media shout-outs and website recognition

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

Goody Bag (1)
$400

•Logo on player gift bags

•Opportunity to include promotional item

•Verbal recognition during the event

•Social media shout-outs and website recognition

•Promotional table on a hole

Longest Drive (1)
$100

Sponsor the longest drive contest with

branded signage at the tee box.

*Option to donate prize ($150 value)

•Social media announcements

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a hole


Team Photograph
$150

Company Logo on team photograph


•Social media announcements

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a hole

Longest Putt (1)
$150

Sponsor the putting green contest with

branding at the green.

*Option to donate prize ($150 value)

•Social media announcements

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a practice putting green area

Hole Sponsor (5)
$150

•Dedicated signage at the tee box with the company

    logo.

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a hole

Raffle Prize Donation
Free

•Verbal recognition during the event

Company name and item posted on social media

Poker Run
$100
Closest to the Pin 2
$150

Recognition at the designated par-3 hole with

exclusive signage.

*Option to donate prize ($150 value)

•Social media announcements

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a hole

Scout 5 Tenant hole Sponsor
$100

•Dedicated signage at the tee box with the company

    logo.

•Promotional item in player goodie bags

•Promotional table on a hole

