2025 Live Gilmer Golf Tournament - Team Registration

Hosted by
About this event
TX 75644
What's Included
•Green Fees & Cart
Course access and transportation included
• Lunch
Full meal provided after tournament play
•Contests & Prizes
Longest drive, closest to pin, and more
•Goodie Bag
Sponsored items and tournament souvenirs
What's Included
•Green Fees & Cart
Course access and transportation included
• Lunch
Full meal provided after tournament play
•Contests & Prizes
Longest drive, closest to pin, and more
•Goodie Bag
Sponsored items and tournament souvenirs
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!