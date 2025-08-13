Live Gilmer

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Live Gilmer

About this event

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2025 Live Gilmer Golf Tournament - Team Registration

Gilmer Golf & Country Club 260 Fairway Drive Gilmer

TX 75644

Team Sign up
$300

What's Included

Green Fees & Cart

  Course access and transportation included

Lunch

  Full meal provided after tournament play

Contests & Prizes

  Longest drive, closest to pin, and more

Goodie Bag

  Sponsored items and tournament souvenirs

Individual Sign up
$75

What's Included

Green Fees & Cart

  Course access and transportation included

Lunch

  Full meal provided after tournament play

Contests & Prizes

  Longest drive, closest to pin, and more

Goodie Bag

  Sponsored items and tournament souvenirs

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