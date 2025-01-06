2025 Live Like Maya Pickleball For a Purpose

Are you a beginner or want to learn how to play pickleball? This ticket provides basic instruction and open play for beginners all morning. Instruction provided every hour.
Includes:
• Entry for 1 person
• Beginners Clinic
• Breakfast
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
Are you a beginner or want to learn how to play pickleball? This ticket provides basic instruction and open play for beginners all morning. Instruction provided every hour.
Includes:
• Entry for 1 person
• Beginners Clinic
• Breakfast
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
Includes:
• Entry for TWO players
• Tournament Play for two
• 2 Drink Tickets, non alcoholic or alcoholic (1 ticket per person)
• Breakfast and lunch for 2 people
Includes:
• Entry for TWO players
• Tournament Play for two
• 2 Drink Tickets, non alcoholic or alcoholic (1 ticket per person)
• Breakfast and lunch for 2 people
Tournament SINGLE Beginner/Intermediate/Advanced Entry
$55
Includes:
• Entry for one player
• Tournament Play
• 1 Non alcoholic or alcoholic drink ticket
• Breakfast and lunch
Includes:
• Entry for one player
• Tournament Play
• 1 Non alcoholic or alcoholic drink ticket
• Breakfast and lunch
FAMILY Social Entry
$25
Does your family want to learn how to play pickleball? Does your family want to participate in the carnival activities at this fundraiser? This is the ticket for you! Pickleball clinics running on the hour, 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM (ages 12+ only for clinics). (Games, food and drink sold separately)
Includes:
• Entry for entire family
• Beginners Clinic
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
Does your family want to learn how to play pickleball? Does your family want to participate in the carnival activities at this fundraiser? This is the ticket for you! Pickleball clinics running on the hour, 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM (ages 12+ only for clinics). (Games, food and drink sold separately)
Includes:
• Entry for entire family
• Beginners Clinic
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
SINGLE Social Entry
$10
Are you a beginner or want to learn how to play pickleball? Do you want to enjoy the carnival activities at this fundraiser? This is the ticket for you! Pickleball clinics running on the hour, 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM (ages 12+ only for clinics) (Games, food and drink sold separately)
Includes:
• Entry for 1 person
• Beginners Clinic
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
Are you a beginner or want to learn how to play pickleball? Do you want to enjoy the carnival activities at this fundraiser? This is the ticket for you! Pickleball clinics running on the hour, 9 AM, 10 AM, 11 AM (ages 12+ only for clinics) (Games, food and drink sold separately)
Includes:
• Entry for 1 person
• Beginners Clinic
• Paddle + Balls (If you don't have your own the Pickle Lodge will loan them to you for the event)
SPONSORSHIP - Hero for Hope
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
1 AVAILABLE |
Be a hero for children who are in cancer treatment! Help us fund cures and better treatment options for pediatric cancer.
Includes:
• Recognition on banner at entrance
• Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage at the Pickle Lodge entrance
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage. ||
Includes: 8 tournament tickets (4 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
1 AVAILABLE |
Be a hero for children who are in cancer treatment! Help us fund cures and better treatment options for pediatric cancer.
Includes:
• Recognition on banner at entrance
• Presenting Sponsor recognition on signage at the Pickle Lodge entrance
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage. ||
Includes: 8 tournament tickets (4 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
SPONSORSHIP - Breakfast/Lunch Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
2 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Recognition at food station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage ||
Includes: 4 tournament tickets (2 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
2 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Recognition at food station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage ||
Includes: 4 tournament tickets (2 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
SPONSORSHIP - Beverage Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
2 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Recognition at beverage station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage ||
Includes: 4 tournament tickets (2 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
2 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Recognition at beverage station
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo at check-in table
• Company logo on court signage ||
Includes: 4 tournament tickets (2 teams)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
SPONSORSHIP - Friends of Wyatt
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
3 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Meet & Greet and photo opp with our hero Wyatt and Wyatt's family!
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event (with Wyatt and Wyatt's family!)
• Company logo at check-in table ||
Includes: 2 tournament tickets (1 team)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
3 AVAILABLE |
Includes:
• Meet & Greet and photo opp with our hero Wyatt and Wyatt's family!
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event (with Wyatt and Wyatt's family!)
• Company logo at check-in table ||
Includes: 2 tournament tickets (1 team)
We will contact you to obtain team member names and skill levels.
SPONSORSHIP - Carnival Games/Prizes
$250
20 AVAILABLE ||
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
• Company logo/info next to game of your choosing ||
Includes: 1 tournament ticket (1 player)
We will contact you to obtain name and skill level.
20 AVAILABLE ||
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
• Company logo/info next to game of your choosing ||
Includes: 1 tournament ticket (1 player)
We will contact you to obtain name and skill level.
SPONSORSHIP - Court
$150
17 AVAILABLE ||
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
17 AVAILABLE ||
Includes:
• Recognition on social media & newsletter
• Verbal recognition at the event
• Company logo on court signage
Add a donation for Live Like Maya Foundation Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!