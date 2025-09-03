2025 Live Your Bucket List Bash Silent Auction

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One of a kind, signed acoustic guitar by Tyler Braden.
Tyler Braden is many things all at once. The Gold-certified Alabama-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a classic Country troubadour whose storytelling strikes an intimate chord.
He notably lit up venues with everyone from Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, and Dierks Bentley to Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, and Darius Rucker. With nearly 765 MILLION global career streams, countless SOLD-OUT shows in the rearview, and a bright future ahead,
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AEG is donating 2 tickets to any concert of your choice (based on availability) Check your Red Rocks concert off your bucket list today!
Starting bid
AEG is donating 2 tickets to any concert of your choice (based on availability) Check your Red Rocks concert off your bucket list today!
Starting bid
This Bucket List item is one you won't want to miss.
Book your private cave wine tasting for four people in the beautiful Napa Valley at Miner Winery.
Included in your package is a Magnum of their most philanthropic cause, Emily's Cabernet.
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Grab this Raging Bull by the horns and enjoy the ride. 50 miles included. This icon is a favorite.
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20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
After a 28-year career with Pentax corporation Michael retired in 2008 as an associate director and took up fine art photography.
His artistic goals are to keep images simple but nuanced and have all elements contribute to the visual message. To this end all techniques are considered from initial subject selection to digital manipulation and display medium.
His photographs have been published in national publications including USA Today and have won multiple national awards from the Photographic Society of America. He is recognized as a level 2 Master photographer by the Loveland Photographic Society and past president of the Thompson Valley Art League.
Michael has been twice accepted to the Colorado Governor’s Art Show at which nine of his works were sold.
Starting bid
20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
After a 28-year career with Pentax corporation Michael retired in 2008 as an associate director and took up fine art photography.
His artistic goals are to keep images simple but nuanced and have all elements contribute to the visual message. To this end all techniques are considered from initial subject selection to digital manipulation and display medium.
His photographs have been published in national publications including USA Today and have won multiple national awards from the Photographic Society of America. He is recognized as a level 2 Master photographer by the Loveland Photographic Society and past president of the Thompson Valley Art League.
Michael has been twice accepted to the Colorado Governor’s Art Show at which nine of his works were sold.
Starting bid
20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
After a 28-year career with Pentax corporation Michael retired in 2008 as an associate director and took up fine art photography.
His artistic goals are to keep images simple but nuanced and have all elements contribute to the visual message. To this end all techniques are considered from initial subject selection to digital manipulation and display medium.
His photographs have been published in national publications including USA Today and have won multiple national awards from the Photographic Society of America. He is recognized as a level 2 Master photographer by the Loveland Photographic Society and past president of the Thompson Valley Art League.
Michael has been twice accepted to the Colorado Governor’s Art Show at which nine of his works were sold.
Starting bid
20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
After a 28-year career with Pentax corporation Michael retired in 2008 as an associate director and took up fine art photography.
His artistic goals are to keep images simple but nuanced and have all elements contribute to the visual message. To this end all techniques are considered from initial subject selection to digital manipulation and display medium.
His photographs have been published in national publications including USA Today and have won multiple national awards from the Photographic Society of America. He is recognized as a level 2 Master photographer by the Loveland Photographic Society and past president of the Thompson Valley Art League.
Michael has been twice accepted to the Colorado Governor’s Art Show at which nine of his works were sold.
Starting bid
24x36 Fine Art Photography Canvas
Gordon Middleton Photography
Gordon Middleton is an accomplished fine art photographer with a career spanning over five decades. A graduate of the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography, his work has taken him from commercial clients such as American Airlines and Western Airlines to celebrated recognition in Black & White Magazine and New Mexico Magazine.
Since 2016, Gordon has been a juried exhibitor at Lincoln Gallery in Loveland and has shown at numerous galleries and national fine art shows across Colorado and beyond. His award-winning photography continues to capture striking moments of people, places, and the natural world.
Starting bid
20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
Gordon Middleton is an accomplished fine art photographer with a career spanning over five decades. A graduate of the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography, his work has taken him from commercial clients such as American Airlines and Western Airlines to celebrated recognition in Black & White Magazine and New Mexico Magazine.
Since 2016, Gordon has been a juried exhibitor at Lincoln Gallery in Loveland and has shown at numerous galleries and national fine art shows across Colorado and beyond. His award-winning photography continues to capture striking moments of people, places, and the natural world.
Starting bid
20x30 Fine Art Photography Canvas
Gordon Middleton is an accomplished fine art photographer with a career spanning over five decades. A graduate of the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography, his work has taken him from commercial clients such as American Airlines and Western Airlines to celebrated recognition in Black & White Magazine and New Mexico Magazine.
Since 2016, Gordon has been a juried exhibitor at Lincoln Gallery in Loveland and has shown at numerous galleries and national fine art shows across Colorado and beyond. His award-winning photography continues to capture striking moments of people, places, and the natural world.
Starting bid
THE CLUB AT ROLLING HILLS
Enjoy this J. Press Maxwell designed golf course, which is challenging and pleasing for every level of play. Whether you are an experienced golfer or new to the game, there is something here for you.
Starting bid
Treat your furry friend to this spa basket filled with goodies.
Includes a $50 gift card to Bow Wow Dog Grooming, lots of doggie treats from Bow Wow and Happy Pupperz.
A fall glass, magnet and a Project Sol Flower dog Bandana
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!