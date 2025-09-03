2025 Live Your Bucket List Bash Silent Auction

One of a kind, signed acoustic guitar by Tyler Braden.

Tyler Braden is many things all at once. The Gold-certified Alabama-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist is a classic Country troubadour whose storytelling strikes an intimate chord.

He notably lit up venues with everyone from Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, and Dierks Bentley to Brothers Osborne, Warren Zeiders, and Darius Rucker. With nearly 765 MILLION global career streams, countless SOLD-OUT shows in the rearview, and a bright future ahead,