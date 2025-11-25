Hosted by

LINCOLN JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL HOME AND SCHOOL ASSOCIATION

About this event

Sales closed

2025 LJHS Holiday Gift Card Program (Staff)

Yasmin Ayyad
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Lauren Ewanic
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Andrew Fehrenbacher
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Kathryn Geraghty
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Carol Higgins
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Margaret McClowry
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

David Pearlman
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Maureen Schultze
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Kristine Sterner
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Elizabeth Westlund
$5

Learning Behavior Specialist

Kathleen Krenek
$5

Math Specialist

Marissa Early
$5

Math Specialist

Beth Hesik
$5

Reading Specialist

Kimberly Lukawski
$5

Learning Support Coach

Sarah Yerkes
$5

Learning Support Coach

Kristen Caprarola
$5

Principal

Kevin Harper
$5

Assistant Principal

Taylor Bird
$5

Assistant Principal

Lori Rader
$5

Guidance Counselor (6th Grade)

Corie Fleury
$5

Guidance Counselor (7th Grade)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!