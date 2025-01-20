2025 LM Primary Dances

This includes admission for one student in 2nd grade and one adult. The dance is from 5-6:30 p.m. for 2nd grade students.
If you have another student(s) in the same grade, please select that accordingly below.
This includes admission for one student in 2nd grade and one adult. The dance is from 5-6:30 p.m. for 2nd grade students.
If you have another student(s) in the same grade, please select that accordingly below.
3rd Grade Student and Adult
$20
This includes admission for one student in 3rd grade and one adult. The dance is from 7:30-9 p.m. for 3rd grade students.
If you have another student(s) in the same grade, please select that accordingly below.
This includes admission for one student in 3rd grade and one adult. The dance is from 7:30-9 p.m. for 3rd grade students.
If you have another student(s) in the same grade, please select that accordingly below.
2nd Grade Additional Student
$10
Each ticket includes admission for one additional student in 2nd grade. This does not include admission for a second adult.
Each ticket includes admission for one additional student in 2nd grade. This does not include admission for a second adult.
3rd Grade Additional Student
$10
Each ticket includes admission for one additional student in 3rd grade. This does not include admission for a second adult.
Each ticket includes admission for one additional student in 3rd grade. This does not include admission for a second adult.
Add a donation for Little Miami Local School District Primary School Parent Teacher Org
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