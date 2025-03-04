2025 LOCASH Golf Bash

100 N Sea Pines Dr

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, USA

Individual Golfer
$1,500
Foursome
$4,500
Course Sponsor
$50,000
$50,000
3 Foursomes w/ VIP Swag Bag per player
12 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show
12 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
4 VIP All Access Tickets to any Locash Concert of Choice
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material
Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions
Opportunity to speak at opening dinner
Includes Signage throughout the Course
Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
2 Foursomes 8 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 8 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Opportunity to speak at opening dinner Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Awards/Cocktail Party Sponsor
$20,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Opportunity to speak at opening dinner Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Shirt Sponsor
$15,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on shirt Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Lunch Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Cart Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on all golf carts Includes one hole sponsorship w/ sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Tumbler Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Autographed guitar by Locash Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on tumbler Includes one hole sponsorship w/ sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Towel Sponsor
$8,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on all towels Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Cigar Sponsor
$7,500
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on cigar Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Media Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media outlets Logo/Name on separate banner for team photo Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Driving Range Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on banner at range Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Beverage Station (2) Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome 4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on bars (2) Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Hole Sponsor
$6,500
-1 Foursome -4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show -4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party -Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material -Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions -Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign -Opportunity to put item in swag bag
