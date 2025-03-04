2025 LOCASH Golf Bash

50,0003 Foursomes w/ VIP Swag Bag per player12 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show12 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party4 VIP All Access Tickets to any Locash Concert of ChoiceAutographed guitar by LocashLogo/Name featured on all printed promo materialLogo/Name featured on all social media promotionsOpportunity to speak at opening dinnerIncludes Signage throughout the CourseOpportunity to put item in swag bagPresenting
50,0003 Foursomes w/ VIP Swag Bag per player12 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show12 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party4 VIP All Access Tickets to any Locash Concert of ChoiceAutographed guitar by LocashLogo/Name featured on all printed promo materialLogo/Name featured on all social media promotionsOpportunity to speak at opening dinnerIncludes Signage throughout the CourseOpportunity to put item in swag bagPresenting
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
2 Foursomes
8 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 8 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Opportunity to speak at opening dinner
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Awards/Cocktail Party Sponsor
$20,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Opportunity to speak at opening dinner
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Shirt Sponsor
$15,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on shirt
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Lunch Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign
Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Cart Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on all golf carts
Includes one hole sponsorship w/ sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Tumbler Sponsor
$10,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Autographed guitar by Locash
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on tumbler
Includes one hole sponsorship w/ sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Towel Sponsor
$8,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on all towels
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Cigar Sponsor
$7,500
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on cigar
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Media Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media outlets Logo/Name on separate banner for team photo Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign
Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Driving Range Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on banner at range
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Beverage Station (2) Sponsor
$7,000
1 Foursome
4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show 4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions Logo/Name featured on bars (2)
Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign Opportunity to put item in swag bag
Hole Sponsor
$6,500
-1 Foursome
-4 Tickets to Opening Pairings Party & Private Show
-4 Tickets to Awards Cocktail Party
-Logo/Name featured on all printed promo material
-Logo/Name featured on all social media promotions
-Includes one hole sponsorship w/sign
-Opportunity to put item in swag bag
