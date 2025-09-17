2025 Logan-Magnolia Alumni Association - Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
This package is for two VIP seats in the location of your choice in the new Panther Dome for the sporting season of your choice, including boys or girls wrestling, boys or girls basketball or volleyball (2026 season).
This is not your ticket into the game, but rather secured seating at each of that sport's home events in the Dome.
Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
This beautiful hand painted vintage Coleman cooler with Panther design will be the hit at your next tailgate! This item is one of a kind and is automotive paint coated so will be forever cherished.
This item was donated by Tim and Anna Varn of Montang Body Shop from Logan, Iowa.
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
This auction item is a frameless 16" by 24" metal image of Logan Magnolia's softball & baseball fields taken and donated by Through the Lenz Real Estate & Drone Photography of Woodbine, IA.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
Want to forever remember the 2011 Logan-Magnolia Hall of Fame wrestling team?
This poster was made and donated by Kent Kersten of Logan, and helps commemorate this historic season!
Item Value: $100
Starting bid
This wooden piece was crafted from the new Lo-Ma gymnasium flooring and was etched with the new Panther Dome commemorating the grand opening events of 2025!
Thanks to an anonymous donor for this beautiful gift!
Estimated value: $125
Starting bid
Heading out on vacation, or just want your pup to have a getaway of their own?
Treat them to a stay at Janel’s Bed & Biscuit, where they’ll be well cared for and loved while you’re away. Peace of mind for you, and a tail-wagging good time for them!
Plus, Cogdill Farm Supply has provided Exclusive Signature all stages dog food, dog biscuits and horse treats. Your pets will be well cared for with this package.
Special thanks to Janel’s Bed & Biscuit and Cogdill Farm Supply for this generous donation.
Estimated Value: $265
[Reservations are required to book stay at Janel's.]
Starting bid
This offer is good for one hour of free play for up to 10 kids at Platinum Gymnastics Academy located at 2651 235th Trail, Logan, IA 51546. Host party or have some friends for an awesome jump party including relay races, jumping into the foam pit, jump on the trampoline, and open gym time.
Estimated Value: $125
Starting bid
This gift card for the Ultra No Touch Car Wash in Logan, IA will be loaded with the amount of the highest bid plus a $50 additional owner contribution. Example, if the highest bid is $100, the total card value will be $150.
[This item will be available for take home right away but the value will not be active until the following Monday when the card is activated by the owner.]
Starting bid
This auction item includes a two drinks and two dinners at the Twisted Tail in Beebeetown, IA.
[This certificate expires on 12/1/25 and reservations are strongly encouraged.]
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
This item is good for a $100 gift card to Texas Roadhouse. This gift was generously donated by John and Debbie Straight of Logan.
Item Value: $100
Starting bid
Get your grill on with this grilling package which includes a 10 pound hamburger bundle from Pitt Farms (93% lean), a bottle of whiskey and a set of cutting boards.
[The hamburger items can be picked up at 2464 Loess Hills Trail in Missouri Valley, IA and winner must schedule a pickup time.]
Thanks to Pitt Farms, Logan Superfoods, and Adam's Custom Woodworking for this generous donation.
Value: $140
Starting bid
This item is for one "Happy Birthday ______" yard card from G&R Nifty Lawns in Logan, IA. They will put out your birthday sign and take it down the same day.
(Must be within a 20 mile radius of Logan, IA)
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Enjoy 18 holes of golf for four with two carts at the beautiful Woodbine Golf Course. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just out for some fun, this is a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy the course.
Thanks to the WGC for this generous donation.
[Reservations are not required but encouraged to ensure no other events are happening at the golf course that day.]
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
This collection of gift cards are donated from all Logan retailers. Winner will receive $25 from the following vendors:
Kim's Vintage & Gift, One Farm, Rust Bucket Decor & She Market Boutique.
Item Value: $100
Starting bid
This auction item is for 18 holes of golf for four individuals and two carts redeemable on Mondays, Thursdays, or Fridays.
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
As you head into prime football season, snag this 65 inch 4K ultra high definition TV. Hae access to endless free entertainment with over 250 live channels, Roku originals, and in-season shows and movies. Includes dual-band WiFi, Ethernet port, and 4 HDMI inputs (1 ARC) for connecting all your favorite devices.
This gift was generously donated by Washington County Bank in Missouri Valley, IA.
Estimated Value: $350
Starting bid
Cyclone Football Experience
Spend a Saturday in Ames, IA this fall cheering on the Cyclones! The winning bidder will receive 4 tickets with the choice of two exciting home games at Jack Trice Stadium:
A perfect way to enjoy the excitement of fall football in Ames!
Special thanks to Dunlap Livestock Auction for this generous donation.
Estimated Value: $
Starting bid
Space In Logan is donating a full-day rental of the event room to book your next birthday, baby shower, or family gathering. This space holds 30-45 individuals including tables and chairs.
Winning bidder can schedule their chosen day by booking at www.spaceinlogan.com. There are no scheduling restrictions if the selected date is available. Subject to Space In Logan’s rules, terms, and conditions for facility use.
Item Value: $150
Starting bid
Start at home with some On The Rocks cocktails before heading to dinner at Logan's 1890 Taproom with this basket full of fun!
This basket includes a $100 gift card to the 1890 Taproom plus a Mai Thai, Aviation, and an Old Fashioned On The Rocks ready to drink cocktail mix with two mugs and two stainless steel tumblers.
Special thanks to Matt and Carrie Busing for donating this item.
Item Value: $200
Starting bid
This basket is for the reader in your life. This basket is filled with things to make a weekend of reading your dream come true and includes six dystopian novels, a candle, hot cocoa, a cozy blanket, a wooden basket/shelf and decorative LM letters.
This item was donated by Perfection Learning of Logan, IA.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
This classic novel basket will have you saying "just one more chapter..."
This basket is filled with six classic novels, a candle, hot cocoa, a cozy blanket, a wooden basket/shelf and decorative LM letters.
This item was donated by Perfection Learning of Logan, IA.
Estimated Value: $75
Starting bid
This item is for a two night guest stay at the Calvary Falls guest quarters which is 1800 square feet and sleeps up to 8 individuals (with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms). It includes a full kitchen, dining area, laundry room, game room, family room and fenced in back yard.
This gift was donated by Chad and Kori Grosse-Rhode
Estimated Value: $400
Starting bid
Get your sweat on!
Enjoy 6 months of workouts at Logan Fitness with use of the sauna and 24/7 access to facilities. You will love their sauna come winter time!
This gift was generously donated by Brian and BobbiAnn Koenig of Logan.
Item Value: $168
Starting bid
This basket is filled with items for your next camping trip or a s'more night at home. It includes three stainless steel tumblers, citronella candles, a camp lantern, and colorful flame makers plus all the fixings for s'mores including the sticks.
This gift was donated by the Logan Community Bank.
Estimated Value: $90
Starting bid
Grab your friends and go play a round at Top Golf!
Using their complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves. They have games for all skill levels, whether you’re an aspiring golf pro or picking up a club for the first time. So grab the fam, a few friends, or some coworkers and Come Play Around.
This gift card was generously donated by Mark and Jenn Esser of Logan.
Item Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a $75 gift certificate to The CREW Center, which can be applied toward a membership or a room rental. Plus, take home a bundle of CREW Center swag to wear while making the most of everything the facility has to offer!
Special thanks to The CREW Center for this generous donation.
Value: $125
