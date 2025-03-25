2025 Lombardi Award

Hosted by
About this event
Overview:
All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research.
Opportunity for your logo printed on autograph footballs given to sponsor levels.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at award presentation
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Social
Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account
Additional Sponsor-Level Specific Benefits
Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request
Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table
Please Note: Please contact [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview:
The Front Line Kids are an integral part of the Lombardi Award and for years, have attended the dinner as special guests. The generous donation allows the kids to continue to attend.
Finalists visit Houston hospitals, especially their cancer wards. These visits have made a lasting impact on both players and patients.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at award presentation
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Social
Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account
Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits
Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request
Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table
Overview:
The Lombardi Award presented by the Award Tour Sponsor Tour:
The tour schedule includes high-profile sports-connected events across greater Houston, like regional high school football games, Rotary events, and college football events.
Dedicated members of the Award Tour Committee will accompany the Lombardi Trophy and signage throughout tour stops.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Sponsor signage would be displayed with all stops throughout the scheduled tours
Sponsors will have the opportunity to produce uniform shirts for the Award Tour Committee
Company logo on event signage at award presentation.
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Social
Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account during tour season
Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits
Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request
Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table
Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview:
Underwrite Wednesday night’s VIP Linemen’s Reception. Held prior to the award presentation, this reception will include donor levels $6000 and up, plus all finalists.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Logo included on all reception-specific signage
Logo printed on photos with the finalists and VIP attendees.
Company logo on event signage at the award presentation.
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in the program with a full color, full-page ad provided by the sponsor.
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All-American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits
Opportunity to have a Lombardi Legend at your table
Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview:
Opportunity for two company representatives to attend a golf outing with Lombardi Legends.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at the award presentation.
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in the program with full color, full-page ad provided by the sponsor
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All-American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits
Opportunity to have a Lombardi Legend at your table
Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at the award presentation.
Logo on Lombardi website
Program
Inclusion in the program with a full color, half-page ad with ad provided by sponsor
Tickets
10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One All-American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits
Opportunity to have a Lombardi Legend at your table
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at the award presentation.
Program
Inclusion in the program with full color, half-page ad with ad provided by the sponsor
Tickets
5 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception
10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists
One table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Benefits to Donor:
Signage
Company logo on event signage at the award presentation
Program
Inclusion in the program with a full color, quarter-page ad with an ad provided by the sponsor.
Tickets
One table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
- One ticket to the VIP Linemen’s Reception
- One ticket to the Lombardi dinner and award ceremony
One ticket to the Lombardi dinner and award ceremony
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!