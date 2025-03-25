2025 Lombardi Award

Overview:

The Lombardi Award presented by the Award Tour Sponsor Tour:

The tour schedule includes high-profile sports-connected events across greater Houston, like regional high school football games, Rotary events, and college football events.

Dedicated members of the Award Tour Committee will accompany the Lombardi Trophy and signage throughout tour stops.

Benefits to Donor:

Signage

Sponsor signage would be displayed with all stops throughout the scheduled tours

Sponsors will have the opportunity to produce uniform shirts for the Award Tour Committee

Company logo on event signage at award presentation.

Logo on Lombardi website

Program

Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor

Tickets

10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception

10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists

One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation

10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner

Social

Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account during tour season

Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits

Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request

Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table





Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.