2025 Lombardi Award Sponsorship Opportunities

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All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]
All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]
All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]
Overview: All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. Opportunity for your logo printed on autograph footballs given to sponsor levels. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account Additional Sponsor-Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please contact [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview: The Front Line Kids are an integral part of the Lombardi Award and for years, have attended the dinner as special guests. The generous donation allows the kids to continue to attend. Finalists visit Houston hospitals, especially their cancer wards. These visits have made a lasting impact on both players and patients. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table
Overview: The Lombardi Award presented by the Award Tour Sponsor Tour: The tour schedule includes high-profile sports-connected events across greater Houston, like regional high school football games, Rotary events, and college football events. Dedicated members of the Award Tour Committee will accompany the Lombardi Trophy and signage throughout tour stops. Benefits to Donor: Signage Sponsor signage would be displayed with all stops throughout the scheduled tours Sponsors will have the opportunity to produce uniform shirts for the Award Tour Committee Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account during tour season Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview: Underwrite Wednesday night’s VIP Linemen’s Reception. Held prior to the award presentation, this reception will include donor levels $6000 and up, plus all finalists. Benefits to Donor: Signage Logo included on all reception specific signage Logo printed on photos with finalist and VIP attendees. Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor. Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
Overview: Opportunity for two company representatives to attend a golf outing with Lombardi Legends. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.
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