Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

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Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

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2025 Lombardi Award Sponsorship Opportunities

$100k SPONSOR item
$100k SPONSOR
$100,000

All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]

$75k SPONSOR item
$75k SPONSOR
$75,000

All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]

$35k SPONSOR item
$35k SPONSOR
$35,000

All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. For more information, please email [email protected]

TACKLE CANCER SPONSOR item
TACKLE CANCER SPONSOR
$30,000

Overview: All proceeds from this generous donation go directly towards cancer research. Opportunity for your logo printed on autograph footballs given to sponsor levels. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account Additional Sponsor-Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please contact [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.

FRONT LINE KIDS SPONSOR item
FRONT LINE KIDS SPONSOR
$25,000

Overview: The Front Line Kids are an integral part of the Lombardi Award and for years, have attended the dinner as special guests. The generous donation allows the kids to continue to attend. Finalists visit Houston hospitals, especially their cancer wards. These visits have made a lasting impact on both players and patients. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table

AWARD TOUR SPONSOR item
AWARD TOUR SPONSOR
$25,000

Overview: The Lombardi Award presented by the Award Tour Sponsor Tour: The tour schedule includes high-profile sports-connected events across greater Houston, like regional high school football games, Rotary events, and college football events. Dedicated members of the Award Tour Committee will accompany the Lombardi Trophy and signage throughout tour stops. Benefits to Donor: Signage Sponsor signage would be displayed with all stops throughout the scheduled tours Sponsors will have the opportunity to produce uniform shirts for the Award Tour Committee Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Social Tagged social posts from the Lombardi Award account during tour season Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Award can be displayed at Sponsor’s office or showroom upon request Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.

VIP LINEMAN'S RECEPTION SPONSOR item
VIP LINEMAN'S RECEPTION SPONSOR
$15,000

Overview: Underwrite Wednesday night’s VIP Linemen’s Reception. Held prior to the award presentation, this reception will include donor levels $6000 and up, plus all finalists. Benefits to Donor: Signage Logo included on all reception specific signage Logo printed on photos with finalist and VIP attendees. Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor. Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.

ALUMNI SPONSOR item
ALUMNI SPONSOR
$15,000

Overview: Opportunity for two company representatives to attend a golf outing with Lombardi Legends. Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, full page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table Please Note: Please reach out to [email protected] if you’d like to ‘customize’ your sponsorship to fit your charitable dollars.

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