2026 Lombardi Award Ticket and Table Sales

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Benefits to Donor: Signage Company logo on event signage at award presentation. Logo on Lombardi website Program Inclusion in program with four color, half page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 10 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One All- American Level table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner Additional Sponsor Level Specific Benefits Opportunity to have Lombardi Legend at your table.
Benefits to Donor: Inclusion in program with four color, half page-ad with ad provided by sponsor Tickets 5 tickets to Tuesday Night Kickoff Reception 10 tickets to VIP Linemen’s Reception on Wednesday and group photo with finalists One table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation 10 Commemorative gifts included at the dinner
Benefits to Donor: Inclusion in program with four color, quarter page-ad with ad provided by sponsor. One table for 10 people at the Lombardi Award dinner and presentation
One ticket to the VIP Linemen’s Reception - One ticket to the Lombardi dinner and award ceremony
One ticket to the Lombardi dinner and award ceremony
Enter for one chance to win!
Grand prize winner will receive a trip of their choice from the following (Land Only):
Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers (Napa, California) - Delight in Wine Appellations or High Elevations in Napa, California for Four Days and Three nights at your Choice of River Terrace Inn or Napa Winery Inn for Two, including your choice of Private Winery Tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan or a Wine Country Hot Air Balloon Ride from Yountville (Land Only)
Key West's Sparkling Oceanfront Jewel (Key West, Florida) - Wake Up Steps from the Water in Key West, Florida for Four Days & Three Nights at Oceans Edge Key West Resort and Marina for Two, Including a Key West Sunset Sail with Open Bar, Live Music and Hors d'Oeuvres (Land Only)
The Epitome of Luxury (New York, New York) - An Exclusive Hotel and Premier Entertainment are Yours in New York, New York for Four Days & Three Nights at The Plaza for Two, Plus Live Entertainment Package (Land Only)
NOTE: Airfare is not included.
Enter for five chances to win!
Grand prize winner will receive a trip of their choice from the following (Land Only):
Raise Your Glass and Say Cheers (Napa, California) - Delight in Wine Appellations or High Elevations in Napa, California for Four Days and Three nights at your Choice of River Terrace Inn or Napa Winery Inn for Two, including your choice of Private Winery Tour in a chauffeured luxury sedan or a Wine Country Hot Air Balloon Ride from Yountville (Land Only)
Key West's Sparkling Oceanfront Jewel (Key West, Florida) - Wake Up Steps from the Water in Key West, Florida for Four Days & Three Nights at Oceans Edge Key West Resort and Marina for Two, Including a Key West Sunset Sail with Open Bar, Live Music and Hors d'Oeuvres (Land Only)
The Epitome of Luxury (New York, New York) - An Exclusive Hotel and Premier Entertainment are Yours in New York, New York for Four Days & Three Nights at The Plaza for Two, Plus Live Entertainment Package (Land Only)
NOTE: Airfare is not included.
Support those battling cancer and pay tribute to those lost to cancer by purchasing a Lombardi Luminary Bag. Each bag with your honorees name will be displayed during the event. All net proceeds will go towards our partners in cancer research. (We will contact you for the name(s).)
Secure a custom Build-a-Bear specifically made for The Lombardi Award! Each bear comes with white t-shirt and all net proceeds will be donated to our partners in cancer research. (Local Pick Up Only)
Secure a custom Build-a-Bear Lombardi Award sweatshirt! All net proceeds will be donated to our partners in cancer research. (Local Pick Up Only)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!