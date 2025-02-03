2025 Longwood Pickleball Classic Player Registration

If you plan on playing in two brackets you must pay $25 for the second bracket. Example: You have signed up for Men's Doubles but will also play in Mixed Doubles April 4th, you must purchase a $65 ticket for Mens doubles and a $25 ticket for Mixed doubles.

If you plan on playing in two brackets you must pay $25 for the second bracket. Example: You have signed up for Men's Doubles but will also play in Mixed Doubles April 4th, you must purchase a $65 ticket for Mens doubles and a $25 ticket for Mixed doubles.

More details...