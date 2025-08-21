Bedford Rotary Club Foundation

Bedford Rotary Club Foundation

2025 Lotsa Lobsters Fundraiser for Bedford Rotary Club

220 W Washington St

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Live Lobster
$25

Your lobster choice will be a fresh live lobster. Bring a cooler to take him home in, and cook on your own!

Steamed Lobster
$25

Members of the Bedford Rotary Club will steam your lobster on-site, and you'll take him home ready to eat! Remember to bring a cooler/container with you.

Steamed Lobster - Scholar Supporter
$50

With this elevated Lobster choice, you'll be supporting our scholarship efforts to help fund our XLR8 STEM Academy student scholars.
$25 of this ticket will be a tax-deductible charitable donation.

