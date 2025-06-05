2025 Louisiana Trooper Charities Business Luncheon

777 Ave L'Auberge

Lake Charles, LA 70601, USA

Colonel
$8,000
*Payment by check preferred at this amount. - One reserved VIP table for eight. - Voucher for a gun (sponsored by The Gun Cave). - Check presentation photo in the LA Trooper Magazine - Custom Tumbler - LSTA embossed hardcover notebook - Company name and logo recognized at table. - Company recognized as a "Colonel" level sponsor at the event. - LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Major
$4,000
*Payment by check preferred at this amount. - One reserved VIP table for eight. - Check presentation photo in the LA Trooper Magazine. - Custom Tumbler - LSTA embossed hardcover notebook - Company recognized as a "Major" level sponsor at the event. - LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Captain
$2,000
*Payment by check preferred at this amount. - One reserved VIP table for eight. - LSTA embossed hardcover notebook - Company recognized as a "Captain" level sponsor at the event. - LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Lieutenant
$1,500
One reserved VIP table for eight. - Company recognized as a "Lieutenant" level sponsor at the event. - LSTA Business Gift - LSTA Troop D Supporter sticker
Trooper
$200
- One individual ticket. - LSTA Supporter Sticker

