2025 Love for Linley Cup Sponsorship Opportunities

Name will appear on the backs of all Love for Linley Cup Volunteer and Referee Shirts and on the Foundation's website.
Zeffy's ticketing service defaults to adding funds to support their platform. You can change the default in the Summary by using the drop-down arrow and selecting "other" then $0 under Contribution.
TEE SPONSOR GOLD
$500
Larger name or logo will appear on the backs of all Love for Linley Cup Volunteer and Referee Shirts and on the Foundation's website.
PLATINUM SPONSOR
$1,000
Banner with logo or large name in prominent location at the tournament. Largest name or logo will appear on our Love for Linley Cup Volunteer and Referee Shirts, on the tournament website and app, and linked on the Foundation's website.
